Seek and Find Puzzle: Test Your Eyesight and Find the Person Swimming with a Beanie

Human beings are naturally wired to look for patterns, recognise differences, and spot abnormalities.

This cognitive ability has led to countless games, puzzles, and challenges that tap into our natural instinct to spot any differences.

Due to this ability, the famous seek-and-find puzzles have captured the interest of people all around the world.

One such intriguing challenge is emerging on the internet which is asking people to spot a person swimming with a beanie.

This engaging and visually stimulating activity will not only test your powers of observation but will also showcase the complexities of human perception.

The major challenge here is to find the person in 19 seconds. Can you take up this task and complete it within the allotted time?

This is your test to emerge as a true puzzle master.

Start the timer and begin the search.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Person with Beanie in 19 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The above image shows people enjoying themselves on a beautiful beach.

So, how is your search going on to find the person with a beanie?

If you didn’t spot it, go on, and give your full attention to the image. But remember to keep an eye on the timer as well.

Here are some tips that will help you:

Turn off distractions: Seek and find puzzles usually require your complete attention. So, for a few minutes keep your other devices silent and focus on this image.

Zoom in on the image: Another tip that will help you to find the person is to zoom in on different sections of the image and look for a different head covering.

Now, try to spot the person with this fresh perspective and you will definitely find it.

But, hurry up! The time is about to finish.

3... 2… and 1!

Oh no! The 19 seconds are over.

Congratulations if you spotted the person with a beanie. Your hard work and dedication have paid off quite well.

If you didn’t spot him, it’s okay sometimes true puzzle masters can have difficulty in completing these challenges.

Below is the solution to this puzzle.

Find the Person With a Beanie- Solution

The solution is highlighted in the image below

Source: Pinterest

Hope you enjoyed this seek-and-find puzzle. Keep an eye out for other challenges and give a task to your brain other than the monotonous routines.