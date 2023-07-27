Challenge your eyesight and find the rabbit hidden among the rocks in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions have intrigued and baffled human minds for centuries by challenging our brains to see beyond what meets the eye. From mind-boggling images that play tricks on your vision to mesmerizing designs that defy logic, optical illusion puzzles promise to stretch the boundaries of your imagination. The goal of these puzzles is to see what is hiding in plain sight, right under your nose. These puzzles are a great way to boost your observation skills and improve your attention to detail. So, are you ready for the optical illusion puzzle that we have ready for you today? Let’s begin.

Spot the rabbit in 6 seconds

Source: Reddit user r/FindTheSniper

In the above image, you can see big rocks lying on the ground. The image seems to have been taken in a desert, as evident from the vegetation growing in the midst of the rocks. Whatever the case, there is a rabbit hidden somewhere in the rocks, and it is your duty to find it. As you already know, the time limit set for this optical illusion puzzle is 6 seconds. So, go and get your mobile phones and/or smartwatches, and set a timer for 6 seconds. Once the ticking starts, you start finding the rabbit as well.

We have provided the solution to this optical puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down when you have run out of time. However, do not cheat. If you cheat, then you will not be able to find out how good your eyesight is.

Optical Illusion Solution

The rabbit was hidden in the middle of the picture. Take a look:

Source: Reddit user r/FindTheSniper

