Delhi Forest Department to develop four new forests in the National Capital: Here's everything you need to know

In a piece of good news, four new forests are being developed for cleaner air at Dera Mandi, Jaunapur, Aya Nagar and Mamurpur in Narela by Delhi Forest Department. Some of these forests are likely to be developed by the end of this year.

What is Nagar Van Scheme Launched by Centre?

Features of the forest

Despite several infrastructure projects, Delhi is increasing its forest cover from 325 sq km to 350 sq km by the end of 2021. Currently, the National Capital has a total of 12 forests. These forests will have native trees, shrubs, smaller plants, cacti gardens, butterfly zones, herbal patches, waterbodies, gazeboes, cycling and walking tracks.

Delhi's green cover

To boost Delhi's green cover, the government is planning to develop 4 new forests.

Year Percentage Area 2019 21.9% 324 sq km 2017 20.6% 308.4 sq km 2015 20.2% 299.8 sq km 2013 20% 297.8 sq km

Five out of 12 forests in the national capital are spread over an area of 10 hectares. These are:

1- Nasirpur - 28 hectares

2- Alipur - 19.50 hectares

3- Mitraon Pocket B - 35.15 hectares

4- Taj Enclave - 56 hectares

5- Hauz Rani - 28 hectares

The Central Government has also launched Nagar Van Scheme, having an area between 10-14 hectares. The Centre has planned to plant 15 lakh saplings in Delhi while the Delhi Government is planning to plant 31 lakh saplings.

When the forests will be ready?

Monsoon is the best time to plant shrubs and native saplings. As per a report by Times of India, the work for developing the new forests is underway and some of these can be expected by the end of this year. The Delhi Forest Department has set a target of increasing Delhi's forest cover to 25% by the end of 2025.

During a meeting via video conferencing, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed with the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar that the forest department had planted 10 lakh saplings this monsoon and the have set a target of planting additional 21 lakh saplings by March 2021.

What are the benefits of developing urban forests?

1- They provides oxygen.

2- They also cleans the air by absorbing odours and pollution.

3- Forests will also conserve energy by breaking up the urban heat islands.

4- They reduces water consumption.

5- Forests also helps in reducing runoff and soil erosion.

6- They provides a canopy and habitat for wildlife.

7- Forests provide protection against cancer-causing UV rays.

8- They also enhances parks and playgrounds.

9- Lastly, they will also generate employment.

It is important to note that Delhi's green cover area has increased by nearly 115% since 2001. Yogi Adityanath led UP Government is also planning to built 800 km Herbal Belt, having medicinal and herbal plants on both sides of the road. This will not only boost biodiversity but will also help in the beautification of the roads.

