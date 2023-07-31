GK Questions and Answers on the Parliament of India

The President and the two Houses - the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha constitute the Indian Parliament. India was declared Republic on 26 January 1950. This was the day when the Constitution of India came into force. In 1951-52, the first general elections under the new Constitution were held and in April 1952, the first elected Parliament came into existence. Take a look at some GK questions based on the Indian Parliament below.

1. What is the minimum age for holding office in the Lok Sabha?

18 Years 21 years 25 Years 30 years

Ans: c

Explanation: Any person to hold the office in the Lok Sabha must be a minimum of 25 years of age.

2. A motion of no confidence against the Government can be introduced in:

Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Both a & b Neither a nor b

Ans: b

Explanation: No Confidence motion is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha or the lower house of Parliament.

3. How many sessions of the Lok Sabha take place in a year?

2 3 4 5

Ans: b

Explanation: The Lok Sabha must meet 3 times a year for the Budget session, the monsoon session and the winter session.

4. Which of the following are not sessions of the Lok Sabha?

Budget Session Monsoon Session Summer Session Winter Session

Ans: c

Explanation: There is no such thing as summer session in Lok Sabha.

5. The budget is also known as:

Annual Financial Statement Monthly Financial Statement Receipt and Expenditure Statement Taxation Statement

Ans: a

Explanation: The Budget is the annual financial statement provided by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.

6. The Parliament of India consists of the following:

President Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Both A and B None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The Parliament of India is composed of the President, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha

7. Who decides whether a bill is a Money Bill or not?

President Prime Minister Speaker of the Lok Sabha Finance Minister

Ans: c

Explanation: The speaker of the Lok Sabha has the power to decide whether the bill introduced is a money bill or not.

8. The Federal structure of the Government of India provides:

Two-tier system Three-tier system Four-tier system None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: The federal structure of the Government of India is a three tier system.

9. Who is known as the Father of Lok Sabha?

G V Mavalankar Rabi Ray P A Sangma Balram Jakhar

Ans: a

Explanation: G.V Mavalankar is known as the Father of Lok Sabha.

10. Indian Parliamentary System is based on which model?

Westminster model Welfare State model Both a & b Neither a nor b

Ans: a

Explanation: The Parliament of India is based on the Westminster model of Britain.

11. How many members are there in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament?

a. 245

b. 545

c. 552

d. 732

Ans. b

Explanation: The Constitution of India allows for a maximum of 550 members in the House, with 530 members representing the States and 20 representing the Union Territories.

12. What is the name of the upper house of the Indian Parliament?

a. Lok Sabha

b. Rajya Sabha

c. Vidhan Sabha

d. State Legislative Council

Ans. b

Explanation: The Rajya Sabha, constitutionally the Council of States, is the upper house of the bicameral Parliament of India.

