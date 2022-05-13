GK Questions and Answers on Lunar and Solar Eclipses

Lunar and Solar Eclipse: We are near to the first lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, of the year 2022. It will be visible from various parts of the Earth. It is set to occur on May 15 and May 16, 2022. According to the Indian time, the lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur at 7:02 am IST on May 16, 2022, and will end at 12:30 in the afternoon. However, it will not be visible in India.

There are two types of the eclipse: a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse.

Sometimes it is seen that during their orbits, the moon and the Earth form a line with the Sun, and when this happens, an eclipse is said to occur. Or we can say that eclipses take place when one heavenly body, such as a moon or planet, moves into the shadow of another heavenly body.

1. Consider the following statements



1. In 2022, the lunar eclipse will also cause what is popularly known as the 'Blood Moon' phenomenon.

2. On May 16, 2022, the lunar eclipse will be the first of two lunar eclipses that are set to take place this year. The second one will take place on October 8.

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. A

Explanation: In 2022, the lunar eclipse will also cause what is popularly known as the 'Blood Moon' phenomenon. During a Blood Moon, a reddish tint is visible on the surface of the moon. This gives a unique appearance. On May 16, 2022, the lunar eclipse will be the first of two lunar eclipses that are set to take place this year. The second one will take place on November 8.

2. When Lunar Eclipse occur?

A. When Sun is between Earth and Moon

B. When Earth is between Sun and Moon

C. When Moon is between Earth and Sun

D. When Earth is between Sun and other celestial bodies

Ans. B

Explanation: A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth crosses between the moon and the sun, which casts a shadow of Earth onto the moon.

3. When did the lunar eclipse happen?

A. Half Moon

B. Full Moon

C. Equinox

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Eclipses of the Moon happen at Full Moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned to form an exact or an almost straight line.

4. Select the correct option matching together about Earth shadows:

1. Umbra – darker, central part

2. Penumbra – the outer part

3. Antumbra – partly shaded area beyond the umbra

Correct Options are:

A. Only 1 and 2

B. Only 2 and 3

C. Only 1

D. All 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: Shadow of the earth is divided into three parts:

Umbra is the innermost and darkest part of the shadow and an observer experiences a total eclipse. Penumbra is the region in which only a portion of the light source is blocked by the body. Therefore, an observer experiences a partial eclipse. Antumbra is the lighter area of a shadow that appears beyond the umbra. An observer experiences an annular eclipse.

5. What is Solar Eclipse?

A. When the moon comes in between Earth and Sun

B. When Earth comes in between Moon and Sun

C. When Sun comes in between Earth and Moon

D. When Sun rays do not reach Earth.

Ans. A

Explanation: When the moon orbits Earth, it moves between the sun and Earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching Earth. During a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow on Earth.

6. When the same pattern of solar eclipse repeats every 18 years 11 days 8 hours are known as:

A. Nodes cycle

B. Saros cycle

C. Saras cycle

D. Payan cycle

Ans. B

Explanation: After one saros cycle of 18 years 11days 8 hours, the pattern of eclipses repeats.

7. What do you mean by Blood Moon?

A. It is a total solar eclipse.

B. It is a partial lunar eclipse with a red glow

C. It is a total lunar eclipse with a deep red glow

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: A Total Lunar Eclipse can get a deep red glow and is sometimes called a Blood Moon.

Do you know that our moon is made up of 20 smaller moonlets?

8. During a lunar eclipse, the visible red colour is because of:

A. Dust in space

B. Dust in the moon’s atmosphere

C. Dust in earth’s atmosphere

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: Due to dust in the earth’s atmosphere during the lunar eclipse red colour is seen.

9. What do you understand by an eclipse?

A. Partial or total blocking of light of one celestial object by another.

B. Partial or total blocking of light by Moon.

C. Partial or total blocking of light by Earth.

D. Partial or total blocking of light by Sun.

Ans. A

Explanation: An eclipse takes place when one heavenly body such as a moon or planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body.

10. Diamond ring occurs in which type of solar eclipse?

A. Total Solar eclipse

B. Partial Solar eclipse

C. Annular Solar eclipse

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: During a total Solar eclipse diamond ring occurs.

