GK Questions & Answers On The Preamble Of Indian Constitution

In the GK Quiz below solve the 15 question on the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. This set contains answers to the questions for the convenience of the students. Take a look below:

1. Which of the following word has not been written in the preamble of the Indian Constitution?

(A) Sovereign

(B) Socialist

(C) Democratic

(D) Indians

Ans. D

2. Which of the following statements is not true?

(A) The date of implementation of the Indian Constitution is November 26, 1949

(B) The “Secular” word was added by the 42nd Constitution Amendment

(C) The 42nd Constitutional Amendment was done in 1976

(D) Social, Economic and political justice has been taken from the Russian Revolution in the Indian Constitution

Ans. A

3. Which statement is not correct in the case of "Sovereign India"?

(A) India is not dependent on any country

(B) India is not a colony of any other country

(C) India can give any part of its country to any other country

(D) India is obliged to obey the UN in its internal affairs

Ans. D

4. K.M. Munshi was related to......

(A) Constitution draft committee

(B) Preamble Committee

(C) Public Accounts Committee

(D) None of the following

Ans. A

5. Which year is related to Berubari Case?

(A) 1972

(B) 1976

(C) 1970

(D) 1960

Ans. D

6. What is the true meaning of "Secular"?

(A) All religions are equal in the eyes of the government

(B) Special importance to a religion related to minorities

(C) One religion is promoted by the government

(D) None of the following

Ans. A

7. What is the meaning of "social equality" in the Indian Constitution?

(A) Lack of opportunities

(B) Lack of equality

(C) Equal opportunities for all sections of the societies

(D) None of the following

Ans. C

8. Who among the following said that the preamble of the Indian Constitution is "The Keynote of the Constitution"?

(A) Ernest Barker

(B) Jawaharlal Nehru

(C) Dr. Ambedkar

(D) Nelson Mandela

Ans. A

9. Which of the following statements is true?

(A) In the Berubari case the Supreme Court had said that the preamble of the Constitution is not a part of the Constitution

(B) In the Keshavanand Bharti case, the Supreme Court had said that the preamble of the Constitution is part of the Constitution

(C) Both A and B

(D) None of the above

Ans. C

10. "The language of Preamble" of the Indian constitution is taken from the constitution of......

(A) America

(B) Canada

(C) Australia

(D) Ireland

Ans. C

11. Which of the following is NOT an ideal mentioned in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution?

(A) Justice

(B) Equality

(C) Prosperity

(D) Fraternity

Answer: C

12. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution starts with the phrase:

(A) "We, the People of India..."

(B) "In the name of God..."

(C) "India, a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic..."

(D) "To secure to all its citizens..."

Answer: C

13. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution was adopted on:

(A) 26th January 1950

(B) 26th November 1949

(C) 15th August 1947

(D) 9th December 1946

Answer: B

14. Which of the following ideals in the Preamble emphasizes the unity and integrity of the nation?

(A) Justice

(B) Liberty

(C) Equality

(D) Fraternity

Answer: D

15. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution reflects the influence of which historical document?

(A) The United States Constitution

(B) The Magna Carta

(C) The Universal Declaration of Human Rights

(D) The Indian Independence Act, 1947

Answer: A

