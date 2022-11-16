With the rise of global connectivity, the world has become a smaller place. Today, anyone from anywhere in the world can learn about other cultures through the Internet.

As a result, the geographical boundaries between countries are becoming less distinct. This means that learning about another country or region is no longer limited to textbooks and classroom lessons.

But, how much do you know about world geography? Take our free gk quiz and test your knowledge!

GK Quiz With Answers On World Geography

1. Where is the great Victoria Desert located?

Canada West Africa Australia North America

2. Which among these has the least landmass?

Africa Asia Australia Europe

3. Which of the following is tropical grassland?

Taiga Savannah Pampas Prairies

4. The highest degree of concentration of mineral deposits can be found where?

North-eastern zone North-western zone Southern zone All of the above

5. The leading Indian state in producing paper is

Bihar West Bengal Kerala Orissa

6. The largest gold producer in the world is

China Canada South Africa USA

7. The island state of Australia is

Victoria Queensland Tasmania New South Wales

8. The islands of Seychelles are located in which ocean?

Arctic Ocean Atlantic Ocean Indian Ocean Pacific Ocean

9. The island of Sri Lanka was formerly known as

Madagascar Tasmania Ceylon None of the above

10. The gulf separating Finland and Sweden in Europe is

the Gulf of Bothnia the Gulf of Lions the Gulf of Genoa the Gulf of Venice

GK Quiz On World Geography Answers

1. Australia.

Southern Australia is covered by the Great Victoria Desert. Most of the desert is covered in sand dunes.

2. Australia

Australia is not only the world's smallest continent, but it's also the flattest and second-driest after Antarctica.

3. Savannah

The most well-known tropical grasslands are those of Africa's savannas, but they can also be found in South America, India, and Australia.

4. North-eastern zone

The biggest concentration of mineral deposits can be found in the northern zone.

5. West Bengal

In Serampore (Bengal), the first paper mill in the nation was founded in 1812. The paper sector is referred to as India's "core industry" by the government.

6. China

China's mines are estimated to have mined 370 metric tonnes of gold in 2021. The world's top producer of gold is China.

7. Tasmania

Tasmania, originally known as Van Diemen's Land, is an Australian island state. It is located 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Victoria, from which it is divided by the comparatively narrow Bass Strait.

8. Indian Ocean

Seychelles is an island nation in the western Indian Ocean with roughly 115 islands. It is home to a diverse range of marine life, lush tropical foliage, and stunning beaches.

9. Ceylon

A small strait divides Sri Lanka, formerly known as Ceylon, from its neighbor India in the Indian Ocean.

10. Gulf of Bothnia

The northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea is the Gulf of Bothnia. It is about halfway between Sweden's east coast and Finland's west coast.