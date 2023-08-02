Is Google Assistant Getting AI-Powered?

Google is planning to incorporate generative AI to its most famous Assistant and this will allow the platform to have more natural and engaging conversations with the users.

Google Assistant was launched in 2016 and the company boasts about the capabilities of the platform. But, the recent takeover of the world by AI has made it difficult for Google Assistant to stay in the competition.

That is why this decision was made by Google to “supercharge” its virtual assistant. The move was first discovered by AXIOS where Peeyush and Duke have mailed about this change to its employees.

The email from Google according to AXIOS reads: “As a team, we need to focus on delivering high-quality, critical product experiences for our users.”

“We've also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people's lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like. (A portion of the team has already started working on this, beginning with mobile,)” it adds.

Google has not elaborated on the types of features that it plans to bring to the Assistant but the company can bring its chatbot services in the new update.

Google spokesperson Jennifer Rodstrom in an interview with The Verge mentioned: “Hundreds of millions of people use the Assistant every month and we’re committed to giving them high quality experiences,”

“We’re excited to explore how LLMs can help us supercharge Assistant and make it even better,” she added.

The company plans to bring this feature out quite soon and it is working to its full potential. The company has created a 2 step action plan according to the mail. Google has combined the Service and Surface Teams and the company’s mobile team will be operating separately.

The mail states: “To do both of these things with speed and focus, we are making some changes in the organization:

We're combining the Services and Surfaces teams, which will be led by Unni and Bryant.

The Mobile team will operate separately under Minni and Zaheed.”

The email also follows a small layoff and describes it as part of the update. The email reads: “As part of this update, we are also eliminating a small number of roles within the team. We have already let these teammates know and we will provide dedicated support to help them through this transition.”

In conclusion, the potential of Google Assistant can be vastly expanded after being upgraded with AI. But, this change also brings privacy concerns as the potential of AI is still not fully explored and it can be used for malicious activities.