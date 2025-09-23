Google Chrome Gets 10 New AI Features with Gemini Integration, Check List

New AI features: Google has introduced a massive upgrade to its Chrome browser by launching 10 new AI features. These tools are powered by Gemini integration, making Chrome smarter, faster, and more secure. With AI-powered search, summaries, recall tools, and security alerts, Chrome is now evolving into more than just a browser, it is becoming a personal AI assistant for everyday browsing. 10 New features you can start using right now: 1. Gemini Assistant Button in Chrome Google has added a new Gemini button to Chrome’s top-right corner. Clicking this opens a side panel where users can ask questions, get instant summaries, or explore more information about the current webpage without switching tabs. 2. Multi-Tab Support and Smart Summaries Gemini can now access and process information across multiple tabs. It helps users combine content from different websites and generate a clear summary. For example, when researching travel, Gemini can collect hotel, flight, and sightseeing information from open tabs and create a complete travel guide.

3. AI-Powered Omnibox Search The omnibox (address bar) now supports AI-based queries. Users can type long questions directly in the search bar and get contextual answers and suggestions instead of just search results. This transforms Chrome into a smarter search engine within the browser. 4. Recall of Past Pages with AI Chrome now allows users to recall past pages without scrolling through history. You can ask Gemini something like, “Find the blog I read about digital marketing tools last week,” and it will retrieve it instantly. 5. Summaries for Articles, Blogs, and PDFs Gemini can generate instant summaries of long articles, research papers, and PDFs. This is especially useful for students, researchers, and professionals who want quick highlights without reading the entire text. 6. Contextual AI Suggestions

Chrome now offers smart suggestions while browsing. If you are shopping online, it can recommend related products. If you are reading news or research, it can suggest relevant articles and deeper insights. 7. AI Writing Help and Smarter Autofill Gemini is enhancing writing assistance in Chrome. It can help draft emails, fill out forms with better accuracy, and even generate professional responses. Autofill also becomes smarter with AI support. 8. Visual Search with AI in Chrome Google has integrated visual AI search into Chrome. Users can highlight an image or part of a webpage and ask Gemini for more details, related shopping links, or contextual information. 9. AI for Planning and Task Management Gemini can act as a task manager within Chrome. If multiple tabs are open for a project, shopping, or events, it can organize the information into structured lists, making browsing more productive.