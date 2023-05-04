Google I/O 2023: Date, Registration, How to Book Ticket and Key Expectations

Google I/O 2023 Event: Developer conferences introduce the latest technologies, innovations, software and other advancements in the tech world. Google I/O is one of the biggest developer events in the world and is organized by Google every year. The next Google I/O is on the horizon and will take place on May 10, 2023.

The conference will be hosted live for viewers around the world and will have major implications for Android and Google product users. While the full details are yet to be revealed, we can expect word on Google’s Android 14, Artificial Intelligence and other new products and services offered by the global tech giant. You can read full details of the Google I/O 2023 here.

#GoogleIO returns on May 10 at 10am PT and you have a front row seat for the latest updates spanning AI, Android, hardware and beyond → https://t.co/BJCe4w8BPR pic.twitter.com/Yrb9dUO3zb — Google (@Google) May 3, 2023

What is Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O is an annual developer conference organized by Google. It introduces the company’s latest products, software, updates and other innovations. In fact, that’s what “I/O” signifies. The Google I/O full form is Input/Output, and the slogan is “Innovation in the Open.”

Google I/O is similar to another major event, the Google Developer Day, and serves as an opportunity for the tech giant to present its latest products, and solutions, announce new launches, and introduce software updates and other tools for developers. The event consists of keynote speeches by top Google executives, technical sessions and Q&A sessions. If you want to know more about Google and what it plans to deliver in the coming year, be sure to tune into Google I/O.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023?

Google will be making several announcements in the I/O 2023, especially related to its flagship services like Android, Pixel and Cloud. Here’s all you can expect from Google I/O 2023.

The latest developments in Android. The next version Android 14 is likely to be formally rolled out. Form factors, Jetpack + Compose libraries, Android Studio, performance and other Android development aspects will also be addressed.

A Pixel Tablet is confirmed and could be announced.

Google is likely to address its AI Bard, introduce new security protocols and make passwords obsolete on Android with the new feature - passkeys.

There is an unnamed product launching on May 11, the day after the I/O conference. It’s rumoured to be the smartphone Pixel 7a. We’ll probably get word on that as well.

New developments in Google Cloud

Only ONE week to go until #GoogleIO 🔥



🚀 Developer product updates

📝 Technical sessions

💫 New demos

🥳 And more!



Tune in May 10th → https://t.co/xDieucieZD pic.twitter.com/CRL6e76VQ4 — Google Developers (@googledevs) May 3, 2023

When is Google I/O 2023?

The Google I/O 2023 will be held on May 10, 2023, at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time. The event will be broadcast globally and is free for everyone to attend online. But only limited audiences will be present live on-location. Google I/O 2023 will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Viewers will be able to live stream the speaker keynotes, check the technical content and access the learning materials.

How to Watch Google I/O 2023? Tickets and Registrations

There are no tickets for Google I/O this year, and everyone can register online to watch the conference. Head to the official Google I/O Website to register with your Google account. The event is open to everyone. You can also create a developer profile to receive content recommendations and updates as per your interests.

Summing Up

The Google I/O 2023 is an important event for both developers and consumers. If you’re a hardcore user of Google products, services and solutions, you’ll be wise to attend the pivotal Google I/O tech conference and fuel your curiosity. So be sure to mark May 10 on your calendar.

