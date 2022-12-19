Google For India 2022: Know all about the various projects and programs unveiled by CEO Sundar Pichai

Google for India 2022 Event: The 8th edition of #GoogleForIndia was held on Monday. Union Minister of Railways, Communication, and Information & technology Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the stage with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to muster on the next steps to make India’s digital economy more inclusive, helpful, and safer.

The top Highlights of Google For India 2022 are:

Ashwini Vaishnav, a Union Minister, discussing the Data Protection Bill He explained that the goal of this Act is to establish guidelines for the processing of digital personal data in a way that recognizes both the need to process personal data for legitimate purposes and matters related to or incidental to those purposes, as well as the right of individuals to have their personal data protected.

Google Android will soon incorporate Digi Locker. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, offers the online digitization service DigiLocker as part of its Digital India initiative. And it will become the default app for Android smartphones after a successful integration with Google.

Google Pay's security will be improved by another initiative. According to information, Google India is enhancing the security and safety of its UPI payment app. Users will soon receive alarms against intrusions and suspicious warnings.

The Google For India 2022 event also discussed improving the current environment for YouTube Creators. In 2021, YouTube will have increased India's GDP by Rs 10,000 crore.

In early 2023, Google intends to make Project Relate available to its Hindi users. The Project Relate, which was initially developed for English speakers, and enables voice-impaired people to communicate will be developed for Hindi speakers. Google in the upcoming year will also make things easy for Hinglish speakers. Experts mention that the voice search feature will be improved for Hinglish speakers.

The well-known search engine is also making adjustments to make search engines appropriate for India's various languages. As requested, it is creating bilingual search results.

Google is advancing digitization in India and supporting and assisting female-led businesses. Google will soon unveil Bindi, a new project that aims to combat unfairness and social appearance issues across boundaries. Google works on fairness and AI, and they have generously funded research and development at IIT Madras.

In an effort to empower women, Google has undertaken a number of initiatives, including grants and support, to assist aspiring businesspeople in India.

Google is using artificial intelligence in healthcare to support 1 lakh mothers in India. Additionally, this initiative will benefit and further include tuberculosis patients.

The Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore will assist Google in the launch of Project Vaani. The project aims to gather linguistic samples from 773 Indian districts.

Pichai continued the conversation by highlighting the necessity of specific rules and policies for better technological advancement. "Technology needs responsible regulations and "India has a leadership role given its scale. It is important to balance and safeguard the framework. As we see it, this is an important moment in time”, the Google CEO said.