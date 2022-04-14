Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, History, Significance, and More

Happy Baisakhi 2022: It is a spring harvest festival that is celebrated every year on April 13 or 14 by members of the Punjabi community. This year it is celebrated on April 14. It is one of the significant festivals for Sikhs, which is observed in India and throughout the world. It is celebrated with full enthusiasm and joy. According to the Hindu calendar, several Hindus believe that Baisakhi marks the first day of the New Year, though this is not a universally accepted date. The festival has religious significance.

Happy Baisakhi: History

The Khalsa Pant was established by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, in 1699 by baptising Sikh warriors to defend religious freedom. He declared that all human beings are equal. Various Sikhs commemorate the events of Vaisakhi by conducting pilgrimages to sacred destinations. Also, in certain areas, large public processions known as Nagar Kirtans are held.

Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, and Quotes

1. May Wahe Guruji rewards you for your excellent actions with love and happiness. On Baisakhi, my warmest wishes to you and your family.

2. No more sad faces, no more tears, it Baisakhi spread everywhere only cheer.

3. Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi 2022.

4. May God gift you with blessings, love, and happiness in plenty. This event will help you grow to your full potential. Greetings on Baisakhi!

5. May divine blessings shower on you and bring new hope, new joy and cheer. I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous Vaisakhi.

6. On this Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi.

7. May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi 2022 with our love and joy.

8. I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi.

9. Let us pray that this Baisakhi will be a year of peace, fresh happiness, and a plethora of new friends. Happy Baisakhi!

10. "Time to celebrate the golden fields and rich harvest."

11. May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water, and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfills all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!

12. Let’s hope this harvest season brings the best to the world. Happy Baisakhi to all”

13. Come, rejoice and celebrate this day of Baisakhi with love and excitement. Happy Baisakhi”

14. “Every day, every minute, and every second is hope. So let’s hope for the best for all. Happy Baisakhi”

15. On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, I extend my warmest greetings to you and your family. May this be the start of a prosperous year ahead!

Happy Baisakhi 2022: Significance, and Celebration

The festival of Baisakhi marks the arrival of the spring season. Farmers pay their gratitude to God for the ample crop that they received during the year. Various Sikhs and Hindus take a dip in holy rivers or lakes to start their New Year with positive vibes and leave behind the past. Various processions, known as Nagar kirtans, that are led by five Khalsas dressed as Panj Pyaare, pass across the streets in the morning wee hours. Devotees visit gurudwaras and offer their prayers and seek blessings. Various fairs are organised on this day and are observed with Bhangra and Gidda performances, folk songs, delicious food, etc. In Gurudwaras, the famous Kada Prasad and traditional langars are also prepared and distributed on this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

