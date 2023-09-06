Happy Janmashtami 2023: Quotes, Images, Photos, Wishes to Greet on Lord Shri Krishna's Birthday

Happy Janmashtami 2023: With Janmashtami on the calendar, it is the perfect time of the year to spread joy and happiness. Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of Hindus which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This article will help you with a huge variety of thoughtful and inspiring Janmashtami wishes, messages, quotes and more to share positivity with friends and families.

Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with love, devotion, and the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Let the spirit of Janmashtami fill your home with love and laughter. Jai Shri Krishna!

May Lord Krishna always shower his blessings on you, and may every year Janmashtami bring lots of happiness for you and your family. Happy Janmashtami.

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

On this holy occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami.

May the natkhat nand lal always give you happiness, health and prosperity and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness. Radhe Krishna! Happy Janmashtami.

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to all.

May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!