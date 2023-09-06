Happy Janmashtami 2023: Quotes, Images, Photos, Wishes to Greet on Lord Shri Krishna's Birthday
Happy Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami, celebrated with devotion, fasting, and joy marks the divine arrival of the Lord Krishna, spreading spiritual love and wisdom. Check out this article for images, quotes, and messages to share on this day.
Best Wishes and Messages For Krishna Janmashtami 2023
Happy Janmashtami 2023: With Janmashtami on the calendar, it is the perfect time of the year to spread joy and happiness. Janmashtami is an auspicious festival of Hindus which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This article will help you with a huge variety of thoughtful and inspiring Janmashtami wishes, messages, quotes and more to share positivity with friends and families.
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with love, devotion, and the blessings of Lord Krishna.
- Let the spirit of Janmashtami fill your home with love and laughter. Jai Shri Krishna!
- May Lord Krishna always shower his blessings on you, and may every year Janmashtami bring lots of happiness for you and your family. Happy Janmashtami.
- Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.
- On this holy occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami.
- May the natkhat nand lal always give you happiness, health and prosperity and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness. Radhe Krishna! Happy Janmashtami.
- Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!
- May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to all.
- May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!
- May this auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Janmashtami to you.
Janmashtami 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status
- This Shri Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you, to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Here's wishing a very Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.
- May the sweet melodies of Lord Krishna's flute fill your heart with boundless joy and serenity. On this auspicious Janmashtami, may your life be graced with love, happiness, and inner peace.
- Embrace the devotion of Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami and experience divine bliss. May your celebration be a journey towards spiritual fulfilment and enlightenment.
- Krishna's teachings continue to be a source of timeless wisdom and enlightenment. May you find enduring inspiration and guidance in his divine words. May his wisdom shape your choices.
- Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with devotion and love for Lord Krishna. May his divine presence always light up your life.
- On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, may your heart be filled with the divine love of Lord Krishna, and may his blessings shower upon you.
- May Krishna's eternal love and grace enrich your life not just today but on every day of your life's journey. Happy Janmashtami.
- I hope Lord Krishna fills your and your loved one's lives with love, joy, tranquillity and prosperity. Have a joyous Janmashtami.
- May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and find the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.
Gokulashtami 2023: Famous Quotes on Lord Krishna
- "The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time."- Osho.
- “There are three gates to self-destruction and hell: Lust, Anger & Greed.”-Lord Krishna
- “The Key to happiness is the reduction of desires.”-Lord Krishna
- “Do everything you have to do, but not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion.”- Lord Krishna
- ”For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy.”- Lord Krishna
- “Happiness is a state of mind, that has nothing to do with the external world.”- Lord Krishna
- “Why do you worry unnecessarily? Whom do you fear? Who can kill you? The soul is neither born nor dies.”- Lord Krishna
- ”Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.”- Lord Krishna
- “Set your heart upon your work but never its reward.”- Lord Krishna
- “The only way you can conquer me is through love, and there I am gladly conquered.”- Lord Krishna
Happy Janmashtami!!
