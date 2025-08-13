IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
What is the Hardest Natural Substance on Earth

The hardest natural substance on Earth is diamond. Discover its properties, formation, Mohs scale rating, uses, and detailed facts about why it’s the toughest material found in nature.

ByJasreet Kaur
Aug 13, 2025, 13:44 IST

Hardest Natural Substance: The hardest natural substance on Earth is Diamond. It is a form of pure carbon, where atoms are arranged in a strong three-dimensional crystal lattice. This unique arrangement gives diamond unmatched hardness, making it resistant to scratches and wear from any other natural material.

Why is Diamond the Hardest?

Diamond’s hardness is due to each carbon atom being bonded to four other carbon atoms in a tetrahedral structure. This creates one of the strongest chemical bonds known to science, resulting in extreme durability. No other naturally occurring substance can scratch a diamond — except another diamond.

How Diamonds are Formed

Diamonds form deep within the Earth’s mantle, about 150–200 km underground, under extreme heat (over 1,000°C) and immense pressure. They reach the surface through volcanic eruptions, carried by a type of magma called kimberlite.

Diamond on the Mohs Scale

On the Mohs scale of mineral hardness, diamond scores a perfect 10, the highest rating possible. This means it can cut or scratch all other natural materials, including quartz, corundum, and topaz, but they cannot scratch diamond.

Uses of Diamond

Diamonds are prized both for their beauty and for their strength. In jewellery, they are valued for their brilliance, sparkle, and rarity. In industries, they are used for cutting, drilling, grinding, and polishing tough materials. Industrial diamonds, while not gem-quality, have the same hardness as jewellery diamonds.

Interesting Facts About Diamond

1. Made of Pure Carbon

Diamonds are made entirely of carbon atoms, the same element found in graphite and charcoal, but arranged differently. This arrangement is what gives diamond its unmatched hardness.

2. Formed Over Billions of Years

Many natural diamonds are between 1 and 3 billion years old, making them some of the oldest materials on Earth. Their age adds to their rarity and value.

3. Only Scratched by Another Diamond

Due to their extreme hardness, the only thing that can scratch a diamond is another diamond. This is why diamond-tipped tools are used to cut other diamonds.

4. Found in Limited Locations

The majority of the world’s diamonds come from countries like Russia, Botswana, Canada, and South Africa. Their limited natural sources make them even more valuable.

5. Not Always Clear

While gem-quality diamonds are transparent and sparkly, many natural diamonds are cloudy or coloured due to impurities. These are often used for industrial purposes.

6. Lab-Grown Diamonds Exist

Modern technology allows scientists to create diamonds in laboratories that have the same physical and chemical properties as natural ones. They are more affordable and eco-friendly.

7. Diamonds Can Burn

Although extremely hard, diamonds can burn at around 900–1,000°C in the presence of oxygen, turning into carbon dioxide. This shows that hardness is not the same as heat resistance.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

