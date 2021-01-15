Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021: India ranked at 85th position, Pakistan amongst the worst
Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021 released a list of world's most powerful passports on 5 January 2021. Japan tops the list with a visa score of 191. This means that Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 191 countries visa-free or have visa-on-arrival access to 191 nations around the world. Afghanistan ranks at 110th position with a visa score of 26.
Henley Passport Index: Q1 2021 Global Ranking
Henley Passport Index ranked India at 85th position with a visa score of 58. In simple terms, Indian passport holders can visit 58 countries without a prior visa or visa-on-arrival. India shares the rank with Tajikistan.
Henley Passport Index 2021: Top 10 Countries
1. Japan
2. Singapore
3. Germany and South Korea
4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain
5. Austria and Denmark
6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden
7. Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States
8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta
9. Canada
10. Hungary
Henley Passport Index 2021: Bottom 10 Countries
101. Bangladesh and Iran
102. Kosovo, Lebanon and Sudan
103. North Korea
104. Libya and Nepal
105. Palestinian Territories
106. Somalia and Yemen
107. Pakistan
108. Syria
109. Iraq
110. Afghanistan
Henley Passport Index 2021: Rank, Country and Visa-score
|Rank
|Passport
|Visa-free Score
|1.
|Japan
|191
|2.
|Singapore
|190
|3.
|Germany
|189
|South Korea
|4.
|Finland
|188
|Italy
|Luxembourg
|Spain
|5.
|Austria
|187
|Denmark
|6.
|France
|186
|Ireland
|Netherlands
|Portugal
|Sweden
|7.
|Belgium
|185
|New Zealand
|Norway
|Switzerland
|United Kingdom
|United States
|8.
|Australia
|184
|Czech Republic
|Greece
|Malta
|9.
|Canada
|183
|10.
|Hungary
|182
|11.
|Iceland
|181
|Lithuania
|Poland
|Slovakia
|12.
|Latvia
|180
|Slovenia
|13.
|Estonia
|179
|14.
|Liechtenstein
|178
|Malaysia
|15.
|Chile
|174
|Cyprus
|Monaco
|16.
|United Arab Emirates
|173
|17.
|Romania
|172
|18.
|Bulgaria
|171
|Croatia
|19.
|Argentina
|170
|Brazil
|Hong Kong (SAR China)
|20.
|San Marino
|168
|21.
|Andorra
|167
|22.
|Brunei
|166
|23.
|Barbados
|161
|Israel
|24.
|Mexico
|159
|25.
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|156
|26.
|Bahamas
|155
|27.
|Uruguay
|153
|Vatican City
|28.
|Antigua and Barbuda
|151
|Seychelles
|29.
|Costa Rica
|150
|Trinidad and Tobago
|30.
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|148
|31.
|Mauritius
|146
|St. Lucia
|32.
|Taiwan
|145
|33.
|Grenada
|144
|Macao (SAR China)
|34.
|Dominica
|143
|35.
|Panama
|142
|36.
|Paraguay
|141
|37.
|Peru
|135
|38.
|El Salvador
|134
|Honduras
|Serbia
|39.
|Guatemala
|133
|40.
|Samoa
|131
|Solomon Islands
|41.
|Ukraine
|130
|Vanuatu
|42.
|Colombia
|129
|Nicaragua
|Venezuela
|43.
|Tuvalu
|127
|44.
|Tonga
|125
|45.
|Montenegro
|124
|North Macedonia
|46.
|Kiribati
|123
|Marshall Islands
|47.
|Moldova
|120
|Palau Islands
|48.
|Micronesia
|118
|49.
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|117
|50.
|Russian Federation
|116
|51.
|Georgia
|115
|52.
|Albania
|114
|53.
|Turkey
|110
|54.
|Belize
|101
|South Africa
|55.
|Kuwait
|96
|56.
|Qatar
|95
|57.
|Timor-Leste
|94
|58.
|Ecuador
|92
|59.
|Nauru
|89
|60.
|Fiji
|88
|Guyana
|61.
|Jamaica
|86
|62.
|Botswana
|85
|Maldives
|63.
|Papua New Guinea
|84
|64.
|Bahrain
|83
|65.
|Oman
|80
|66.
|Saudi Arabia
|79
|Thailand
|67.
|Bolivia
|78
|Suriname
|68.
|Namibia
|77
|69.
|Lesotho
|76
|70.
|Belarus
|75
|China
|Kazakhstan
|71.
|eSwatini
|74
|72.
|Malawi
|73
|73.
|Kenya
|72
|74.
|Indonesia
|71
|Tanzania
|Tunisia
|Zambia
|75.
|The Gambia
|68
|76.
|Azerbaijan
|67
|Uganda
|77.
|Cape Verde Islands
|66
|Dominican Republic
|Philippines
|78.
|Ghana
|65
|Zimbabwe
|79.
|Cuba
|64
|Morocco
|80.
|Armenia
|63
|Kyrgyzstan
|Sierra Leone
|81.
|Benin
|62
|Mongolia
|Mozambique
|82.
|Sao Tome and Principe
|61
|83.
|Rwanda
|60
|84.
|Burkina Faso
|59
|Mauritania
|85.
|India
|58
|Tajikistan
|86.
|Cote d'Ivoire
|57
|Gabon
|Uzbekistan
|87.
|Senegal
|56
|88.
|Equatorial Guinea
|55
|Guinea
|Madagascar
|Togo
|89.
|Cambodia
|54
|Mali
|Niger
|Vietnam
|90.
|Bhutan
|53
|Chad
|Comoro Islands
|Guinea-Bissau
|Turkmenistan
|91.
|The central African Republic
|52
|92.
|Angola
|51
|Burundi
|93.
|Angola
|50
|Burundi
|Egypt
|Laos
|94.
|Cameroon
|49
|Haiti
|Liberia
|95.
|Congo (Republic)
|48
|96.
|Djibouti
|47
|Myanmar
|97.
|Nigeria
|46
|98.
|Ethiopia
|44
|99.
|South Sudan
|43
|100.
|Congo (Democratic Republic)
|42
|Eritrea
|Sri Lanka
|101.
|Bangladesh
|41
|Iran
|102.
|Kosovo
|40
|Lebanon
|Sudan
|103.
|North Korea
|39
|104.
|Libya
|38
|Nepal
|105.
|Palestinian Territory
|37
|106.
|Somalia
|33
|Yemen
|107.
|Pakistan
|32
|108.
|Syria
|29
|109.
|Iraq
|28
|110.
|Afghanistan
|26
It is to be noted that the ranking is based on the exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).
As per a statement released by Henley and Partners, "Over the index's 16-year history, the top spots were traditionally held by EU countries, the UK, or the US and experts suggest that the APAC region's position of strength will continue as it includes some of the first countries to begin the process of recovering from the (COVID-19) pandemic."
Source: Henley and Partners
