Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021: India ranked at 85th position, Pakistan amongst the worst

Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021 released a list of world's most powerful passports on 5 January 2021. Japan topped the list while Afghanistan ranked at 110th position. India ranked at 85th position, sharing rank with Tajikistan with a visa score of 58.
Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021 released a list of world's most powerful passports on 5 January 2021. Japan tops the list with a visa score of 191. This means that Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 191 countries visa-free or have visa-on-arrival access to 191 nations around the world. Afghanistan ranks at 110th position with a visa score of 26. 

Henley Passport Index: Q1 2021 Global Ranking

Henley Passport Index ranked India at 85th position with a visa score of 58. In simple terms, Indian passport holders can visit 58 countries without a prior visa or visa-on-arrival. India shares the rank with Tajikistan.

Henley Passport Index 2021: Top 10 Countries

1. Japan 
2. Singapore 
3. Germany and South Korea  
4. Finland, Italy,  Luxembourg and Spain
5.  Austria and Denmark 
6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden
7. Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States
8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta
9. Canada 
10. Hungary 

Henley Passport Index 2021: Bottom 10 Countries

101. Bangladesh and Iran
102. Kosovo, Lebanon and Sudan
103. North Korea
104. Libya and Nepal 
105. Palestinian Territories 
106. Somalia and Yemen 
107. Pakistan 
108. Syria 
109. Iraq
110. Afghanistan

Henley Passport Index 2021: Rank, Country and Visa-score

Rank Passport Visa-free Score
1. Japan 191
2. Singapore 190
3. Germany 189
South Korea
4.  Finland 188
Italy
Luxembourg
Spain
5.  Austria 187
Denmark
6.  France 186
Ireland
Netherlands
Portugal
Sweden
7.  Belgium 185
New Zealand
Norway
Switzerland
United Kingdom
United States
8. Australia 184
Czech Republic
Greece
Malta
9.  Canada 183
10. Hungary 182
11. Iceland 181
Lithuania
Poland
Slovakia
12.  Latvia 180
  Slovenia
13.  Estonia 179
14. Liechtenstein 178
Malaysia
15.  Chile 174
Cyprus
Monaco
16. United Arab Emirates 173
17.  Romania 172
18.  Bulgaria 171
Croatia
19.  Argentina 170
Brazil
Hong Kong (SAR China)
20.  San Marino 168
21. Andorra 167
22. Brunei 166
23. Barbados 161
Israel
24. Mexico 159
25. St. Kitts and Nevis 156
26. Bahamas 155
27. Uruguay 153
Vatican City
28.  Antigua and Barbuda 151
Seychelles
29.  Costa Rica 150
Trinidad and Tobago
30.  St. Vincent and the Grenadines 148
31. Mauritius 146
St. Lucia
32.  Taiwan  145
33.  Grenada 144
 Macao (SAR China)
 34.  Dominica  143
 35.  Panama  142
 36.  Paraguay  141
 37.  Peru  135
 38.  El Salvador 134
 Honduras
 Serbia
 39.  Guatemala  133
 40. Samoa   131
 Solomon Islands
 41.  Ukraine  130
 Vanuatu
 42.  Colombia 129
 Nicaragua
 Venezuela
 43.  Tuvalu  127
 44.  Tonga   125
 45.  Montenegro 124
 North Macedonia
46.  Kiribati 123
Marshall Islands
47. Moldova 120
Palau Islands
48. Micronesia 118
49. Bosnia and Herzegovina 117
50. Russian Federation 116
51. Georgia 115
52. Albania 114
53. Turkey 110
54. Belize 101
South Africa
55. Kuwait 96
56. Qatar 95
57. Timor-Leste 94
58. Ecuador 92
59. Nauru 89
60. Fiji 88
Guyana
61. Jamaica 86
62. Botswana 85
Maldives
63. Papua New Guinea 84
64. Bahrain 83
65. Oman 80
66. Saudi Arabia 79
Thailand
67. Bolivia 78
Suriname
68. Namibia 77
69. Lesotho 76
70. Belarus 75
China
Kazakhstan
71. eSwatini 74
72. Malawi 73
73. Kenya 72
74. Indonesia 71
Tanzania
Tunisia
Zambia
75. The Gambia 68
76. Azerbaijan 67
Uganda
77. Cape Verde Islands 66
Dominican Republic
Philippines
78. Ghana 65
Zimbabwe
79. Cuba 64
Morocco
80. Armenia 63
Kyrgyzstan
Sierra Leone
81. Benin 62
Mongolia
Mozambique
82. Sao Tome and Principe 61
83. Rwanda 60
84. Burkina Faso 59
Mauritania
85. India 58
Tajikistan
86. Cote d'Ivoire 57
Gabon
Uzbekistan
87. Senegal 56
88. Equatorial Guinea 55
Guinea
Madagascar
Togo
89. Cambodia 54
Mali
Niger
Vietnam
90. Bhutan 53
Chad
Comoro Islands
Guinea-Bissau
Turkmenistan
91. The central African Republic 52
92. Angola 51
Burundi
93. Angola 50
Burundi
Egypt
Laos
94. Cameroon 49
Haiti
Liberia
95. Congo (Republic) 48
96. Djibouti 47
Myanmar
97. Nigeria 46
98. Ethiopia 44
99. South Sudan 43
100. Congo (Democratic Republic) 42
Eritrea
Sri Lanka
101. Bangladesh 41
Iran
102. Kosovo 40
Lebanon
Sudan
103. North Korea 39
104. Libya 38
Nepal
105. Palestinian Territory 37
106. Somalia 33
Yemen
107. Pakistan 32
108. Syria 29
109. Iraq 28
110. Afghanistan 26

It is to be noted that the ranking is based on the exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). 

As per a statement released by Henley and Partners, "Over the index's 16-year history, the top spots were traditionally held by EU countries, the UK, or the US and experts suggest that the APAC region's position of strength will continue as it includes some of the first countries to begin the process of recovering from the (COVID-19) pandemic."

Source: Henley and Partners

