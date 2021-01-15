Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021: India ranked at 85th position, Pakistan amongst the worst

Henley and Partners Passport Index 2021 released a list of world's most powerful passports on 5 January 2021. Japan tops the list with a visa score of 191. This means that Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 191 countries visa-free or have visa-on-arrival access to 191 nations around the world. Afghanistan ranks at 110th position with a visa score of 26.

Henley Passport Index: Q1 2021 Global Ranking

Henley Passport Index ranked India at 85th position with a visa score of 58. In simple terms, Indian passport holders can visit 58 countries without a prior visa or visa-on-arrival. India shares the rank with Tajikistan.

Henley Passport Index 2021: Top 10 Countries

1. Japan

2. Singapore

3. Germany and South Korea

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain

5. Austria and Denmark

6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden

7. Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States

8. Australia, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta

9. Canada

10. Hungary

Henley Passport Index 2021: Bottom 10 Countries

101. Bangladesh and Iran

102. Kosovo, Lebanon and Sudan

103. North Korea

104. Libya and Nepal

105. Palestinian Territories

106. Somalia and Yemen

107. Pakistan

108. Syria

109. Iraq

110. Afghanistan

Henley Passport Index 2021: Rank, Country and Visa-score

Rank Passport Visa-free Score 1. Japan 191 2. Singapore 190 3. Germany 189 South Korea 4. Finland 188 Italy Luxembourg Spain 5. Austria 187 Denmark 6. France 186 Ireland Netherlands Portugal Sweden 7. Belgium 185 New Zealand Norway Switzerland United Kingdom United States 8. Australia 184 Czech Republic Greece Malta 9. Canada 183 10. Hungary 182 11. Iceland 181 Lithuania Poland Slovakia 12. Latvia 180 Slovenia 13. Estonia 179 14. Liechtenstein 178 Malaysia 15. Chile 174 Cyprus Monaco 16. United Arab Emirates 173 17. Romania 172 18. Bulgaria 171 Croatia 19. Argentina 170 Brazil Hong Kong (SAR China) 20. San Marino 168 21. Andorra 167 22. Brunei 166 23. Barbados 161 Israel 24. Mexico 159 25. St. Kitts and Nevis 156 26. Bahamas 155 27. Uruguay 153 Vatican City 28. Antigua and Barbuda 151 Seychelles 29. Costa Rica 150 Trinidad and Tobago 30. St. Vincent and the Grenadines 148 31. Mauritius 146 St. Lucia 32. Taiwan 145 33. Grenada 144 Macao (SAR China) 34. Dominica 143 35. Panama 142 36. Paraguay 141 37. Peru 135 38. El Salvador 134 Honduras Serbia 39. Guatemala 133 40. Samoa 131 Solomon Islands 41. Ukraine 130 Vanuatu 42. Colombia 129 Nicaragua Venezuela 43. Tuvalu 127 44. Tonga 125 45. Montenegro 124 North Macedonia 46. Kiribati 123 Marshall Islands 47. Moldova 120 Palau Islands 48. Micronesia 118 49. Bosnia and Herzegovina 117 50. Russian Federation 116 51. Georgia 115 52. Albania 114 53. Turkey 110 54. Belize 101 South Africa 55. Kuwait 96 56. Qatar 95 57. Timor-Leste 94 58. Ecuador 92 59. Nauru 89 60. Fiji 88 Guyana 61. Jamaica 86 62. Botswana 85 Maldives 63. Papua New Guinea 84 64. Bahrain 83 65. Oman 80 66. Saudi Arabia 79 Thailand 67. Bolivia 78 Suriname 68. Namibia 77 69. Lesotho 76 70. Belarus 75 China Kazakhstan 71. eSwatini 74 72. Malawi 73 73. Kenya 72 74. Indonesia 71 Tanzania Tunisia Zambia 75. The Gambia 68 76. Azerbaijan 67 Uganda 77. Cape Verde Islands 66 Dominican Republic Philippines 78. Ghana 65 Zimbabwe 79. Cuba 64 Morocco 80. Armenia 63 Kyrgyzstan Sierra Leone 81. Benin 62 Mongolia Mozambique 82. Sao Tome and Principe 61 83. Rwanda 60 84. Burkina Faso 59 Mauritania 85. India 58 Tajikistan 86. Cote d'Ivoire 57 Gabon Uzbekistan 87. Senegal 56 88. Equatorial Guinea 55 Guinea Madagascar Togo 89. Cambodia 54 Mali Niger Vietnam 90. Bhutan 53 Chad Comoro Islands Guinea-Bissau Turkmenistan 91. The central African Republic 52 92. Angola 51 Burundi 93. Angola 50 Burundi Egypt Laos 94. Cameroon 49 Haiti Liberia 95. Congo (Republic) 48 96. Djibouti 47 Myanmar 97. Nigeria 46 98. Ethiopia 44 99. South Sudan 43 100. Congo (Democratic Republic) 42 Eritrea Sri Lanka 101. Bangladesh 41 Iran 102. Kosovo 40 Lebanon Sudan 103. North Korea 39 104. Libya 38 Nepal 105. Palestinian Territory 37 106. Somalia 33 Yemen 107. Pakistan 32 108. Syria 29 109. Iraq 28 110. Afghanistan 26

It is to be noted that the ranking is based on the exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

As per a statement released by Henley and Partners, "Over the index's 16-year history, the top spots were traditionally held by EU countries, the UK, or the US and experts suggest that the APAC region's position of strength will continue as it includes some of the first countries to begin the process of recovering from the (COVID-19) pandemic."

Source: Henley and Partners

