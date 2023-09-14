Happy Hindi Diwas 2023: Top 50 Messages, Slogans, Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Captions Posters & Quotes

Happy Hindi Diwas 2023: Every year, September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas. The day commemorates the adoption of the Devnagari script as the official language of the Republic of India in 1949. Hindi Diwas celebrates the cultural heritage of the language and emphasises on importance of preserving and promoting its role and contribution in communication, literature and media.

This article will help you with the best quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to spread the essence of the day in the most righteous way.

Hindi Diwas 2023: Wishes & Messages

Hindi is the most comfortable language of all. Share the love for your language not just today, but every day. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Let us pledge to give respect and first preference to our Hindi language! Happy Hindi Diwas.

Let us all take pride in our Hindi language and celebrate the day with much pomp!

Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

Celebrate the day as a patriotic reminder of our common roots and unity, Happy Hindi Diwas!

On this day of Hindi Diwas, promise to always stand for the honour of our mother language.

Happy Hindi Diwas to you, Let us add more purpose to this day by promising ourselves to always stand for the honour of our mother tongue.

The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all how beautiful the language of Hindi is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Diwas 2021!

Each and every language is special in some way. Warm wishes on Hindi Diwas to everyone.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, let us make everyone aware of the importance of Hindi in our lives. Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

Hindi Diwas 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Let Hindi spread its wings more. Happy Hindi Diwas 2021!

Let the pride of the Hindi language spread far and wide. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi and Hindustan are ours and we are proud of it, our heart is one and ours are our lives, Heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas.

Hindi is a blessing, Hindi is not just a language, Hindi is our heritage. Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

Unity is the strength of the country, we need Hindi’s strength, Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi is not an expression of expressions this is the devotion to die in the motherland. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi is our mother tongue, Hindi is very dear to us, Harmonic voice of Hindi, We felt every moment lovely, Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

The National language is the spirit of our country and the character of its natives, Happy Hindi Diwas!

Wishing Hindi Diwas to you, Hindi has always been the honour and pride of India and we must always take pride in speaking in Hindi.

Hindi Diwas reminds each one of us to learn Hindi and spread awareness about this language. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Hindi Diwas 2023: Instagram Captions

Honouring the beauty of our mother tongue on Hindi Diwas!

Our identity, our language!

Respect your roots, and celebrate Hindi!

Hindi - a language of a hundred expressions.

Call it our identity, the language of joy.

Lifeline of communication, devoted to Hindi.

Stay informed, and elevate the status of Hindi!

Our pride, our Hindi, let's adorn and celebrate!

Our language, our strength.

Understand the significance of Hindi, and immerse in its cultural depths.

Hindi Diwas: Short & Popular Slogans

Embrace Hindi, our cultural treasure.

Proud to speak Hindi, our identity.

Hindi Hain Hum!

Preserve Hindi, preserve our heritage.

Unity in diversity through Hindi.

Speak Hindi, connect hearts.

Hindi Diwas: A day to cherish our language.

Hindi language, global resonance.

Empower through Hindi, empower India.

Hindi Diwas: Let's celebrate linguistic harmony.

Hindi Diwas 2023: Famous Quotes

"Hindi is the soul of Indian culture." - Kamalapati Tripathi

"Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation" - Sumitranandan Pant

"If we need a single script for all Indian languages, then it is Devnagri" - Justice Krishnaswami Ayyar

"No one can stop the propagation and development of Hindi." - Pt Govind Ballabh Pant

"People from non-Hindi states can also easily manage to communicate by speaking broken Hindi." - Unknown

"Political integration of India can only be made possible through Hindi." - Bhudev Mukherji

“Hindi has always been such a language that it never boycotted any word just because it is of foreign origin.”- Rajendra Prasad

“Without Hindi, I am voiceless”- Mahatma Gandhi

“Hindi is essential for India’s unity.”- Seth Govind Das

Happy Hindi Diwas!!

