Are You A Fan Of Noodles? Do You Wanna Know How They Are Made? Then You Need To See This Viral Video.

Indians have a strong love for fast-food, especially noodles, famously called "chowmein" in the country. This dish is made from wheat flour, which is then boiled and stir-fried and typically served with vegetables, paneer, eggs, chicken, and seafood. The cuisine has gotten increasingly popular, particularly in urban areas. It is often served as a quick and convenient meal and can be found at street vendors and restaurants throughout the country. The popularity of noodles in India can be attributed to its versatility and adaptability to local flavors and ingredients, as well as its appeal as a fast and easy food option for busy people.

Related | What Is The Difference Between Tofu And Paneer?

If you are someone who loves noodles and is curious about how they are made, then you need to read this article.

How are noodles made?

Noodles are typically made in factories using a combination of flour and water or eggs. The process of making noodles in a factory typically involves several steps:

Mixing: The flour and other ingredients, such as salt and eggs, are mixed together in a large mixer to create the dough.

Extrusion: The dough is then fed into an extruder, which is a machine that pushes the dough through a shaping die to create the desired shape of the noodle.

Cutting: The shaped dough is then cut into the desired length by a cutting machine.

Drying: The freshly cut noodles are then dried in a large dryer, which removes any remaining moisture and helps to preserve the noodles for packaging and distribution.

Packaging: The dried noodles are then packaged in bags or boxes and shipped to grocery stores, supermarkets for sale, or directly to restaurants and food joints.

Some factories might also have the step of cooking or frying the noodles before packaging it to make it ready to eat.

Related | What Is The Difference Between Momos And Dumplings?

The exact process may vary depending on the type of noodle being made and the specific factory. However, the use of machines to mix, shape, cut, and dry the dough ensures consistent quality, a high production rate, and lower labor costs.

With that being said, there is a video on the “production of noodles” that is making its rounds on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Check out the viral video here.

When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce? pic.twitter.com/wGYFfXO3L7 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 18, 2023

Twitter users are having mixed feelings about their favorite fast food after watching the above video. However, it is worth mentioning that this noodle-making process is not the standard procedure. The process varies depending on budget, equipment, and labor.

Recommended | What Is The Difference Between Orange And Tangerine?

What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?

What Is The Difference Between Cappuccino And Latte?

What Is The Difference Between Cupcakes and Muffins?

What Is The Difference Between Yogurt And Curd?





