International Tiger Day 2022: How tiger population is increasing globally?

International Tiger Day 2022: After years of decline in tiger population all over the world, the number of Bengal Tigers have seen a slight increase globally. As the world celebrates International Tiger Day 2022, it is important to see the increase as an achievement because of the collective efforts of governments, organizations, and local communities in various countries. As per the officials and experts, the increase in the tiger population was a result of continuous actions and advocacy led by the governments, law enforcers, and the local communities, which began with the Global Tiger Summit 2010.

On International Tiger Day 2022, read more details on how the tiger population is increasing globally and what efforts are being taken in this regard by various countries all over the world.

On International Tiger Day, I laud all those who are actively working to protect the tiger. It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection. pic.twitter.com/JlF8dQ3cxn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022

International Tiger Day 2022

International Tiger Day 2022 is observed on July 29 to raise awareness regarding the issues that lead to the decreasing population of tigers all over the world. An integral part of our ecosystem, the decline in the Tiger Population started happening in the 20th century.

International Tiger Day was established in 2010 at St Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in order to raise awareness about the decline of wild tiger numbers, leaving them on the brink of extinction, and to encourage the work of Tiger Conservation.

Several events are organized on International Tiger Day every year by the animal organizations such as Smithsonian Institute, WWF, and IFAW.

Is Tiger Population increasing globally?

The number of Bengal Tigers has seen a slight increase globally. The officials and experts said that it was a result of continuous action and efforts led by the governments, law enforcement and the local communities, which started with the Global Tiger Summit in 2010.

However, even though the development appears to be an auspicious one for tiger conservation, the reported increase in the number of tigers is far below that the target of doubling their number by 2022. The set target was set by 13 nations at the 2010 Global Tiger Summit in Russia.

International Tiger Day 2022: How Tiger Population is increasing globally?

As per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), there were 40 percent more tigers in the wild than previously thought with as many as 5,578 around the world. The achievements is because of the improved monitoring and the tiger population is thought to be stable or increasing.

The number of tigers in the Sundarbans was 106 in 2015 and it increased to 114 in 2018. However, the experts also believe that there is a tiger habitation in Khagrachhari’s Kasalong reserve forest with plenty of prey for the tigers.

Among the 13 nations that are native to tigers, the number of tigers have increased in many countries but the target of doubling the population by 2022 is yet to be achieved. If the improved protection given to the tigers in Sundarbans remains, the numbers will also increase in the coming days.

Is Tiger Population increasing in India?

A report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) presented an alarming report in February 2008 revealing that there were only 1411 tigers left in India. Within 10 years, the population of big cats further dropped by 60 percent. They were dying and it was a call for urgent action.

Later, when the worldwide population of tigers dropped to 2,200-3,200, worldwide, the International Union for Conservation of Nature put them in the endangered category.

The efforts for the conservation of tigers on a global level began in 2010 when 13 countries including Nepal, India, and Bhutan met with a goal to increase their tiger population and decided to double their wild tiger numbers by 2022.

India has invested billions of rupees in conserving its tigers and it shows. The Government of India worked on a war footing, with not just studying the behaviour of the big cats but also exploring all the areas to provide them an appropriate environment to grow.

The funding was also spent on government-sponsored studies of tigers in all its aspects to understand their behaviors. India even relocated the whole village in the proximity of the protected areas and built the world’s largest underpass to give a safe passage to them on a highway.

International Tiger Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Wishes, Significance & other

International Tiger Day 2022: History, Significance & Reasons for declining population of Tigers