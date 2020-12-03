India gets it's first Moss Garden in Nainital: Know the significance, uses and other details here

India has recently got its first moss garden and it has been set up in Nainital. Take a look at the garden details, its purpose and its uses here.

Location:

The first moss garden of India has been set up in Lingadhar village, Khurpatal area of Nainital, Uttarakhand. It is built in the area of around half a hectare.

What is a moss garden?

Just as grass garden consists of grass, a moss garden has mosses instead of grass. The mosses are squishy and they can compress without facing any damages. These gardens can thus be easily walked on without being damaged and also do not require annual replacement.

What are mosses?

Mosses are among the first plants to take over the earth. These are non-vascular plants that are they are simple, low-growing species that do not flower. These plants can only reproduce using spores.

Mosses generally grow in the damp environment and do not need much sunlight. These plants are extremely sensitive to the outside environment. As they are more receptive to air and rain, they act as excellent bioindicators of environmental degradation.

Details about Moss Garden:

It is called just Moss Garden Its development is both as a centre for conservation of the mosses and many other bryophytes of the region It would also act as a recreation spot for tourists around the hill station. The garden is home to around 30 species of mosses and bryophytes, including those in the IUCN Red list The most different species like brachythecium buchananii and hyophila involuta which is also called the cement moss are present in the garden. One can also find an interpretation centre in addition to the moss trail. It would contain exhibits illustrating the use of the Sphagnum variety that was used during the First World War to dress up wounds. Sphagnum moss is known to absorb moisture a lot quicker than cotton, in addition to being an effective antiseptic. The garden also includes a dinosaur installation in to signify the prehistoric antecedents of the bryophyte. Also, a moss terrarium can be seen in the garden that displays the actual ecosystem. One can also find moss ornaments that have once again gained popularity among the Japanese, and a bird’s nest made of mosses to regulate the temperature and keep bacteria away.

Way Forward

The major aim of the moss garden was to aid in the conservation of the mosses and other bryophytes along with the creation of a tourist location in Nainital. Being one of its kind in the country, the location would attract many people and would generate good employment and economy fo9r the people of the state. The government can come up with other such multidimensional ideas for the environment and employment.