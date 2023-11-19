Australia are five-time title winners and this is the 8th time, the Aussies have qualified for the finals. India are two-time title winners and this is the 4th time, they have advanced to the finals.

India vs Australia, World Cup 2023 Final: Team India and Team Australia are set to play against each other for the second in the final of a World Cup tournament. In 2003, the two teams clashed in the WC final for the first time. Australia beat India by 125 runs and won their 3rd championship title.

The final match between Ind vs Aus will begin at 02:00 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Here is the overview of the final match in the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place between Ind vs Aus on November 19:

Here is the expected playing XI of India and Australia for the final match:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

AUSTRALIA

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia Final Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The Final match between India and Australia will begin at 02:00 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be broadcast by the Star Sports network. Alternatively, you can stream the final match online on Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.

Ind vs Aus Cricket World Cup Channel Number

Here are the channel number details for the Ind vs Aus cricket World Cup final:

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Star Sports 1 HINDI 607

For more information on the World Cup channel numbers, see Cricket Final World Cup 2023 Broadcast Channel Number List.

India vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

This is the official pitch report by Ravi Shastri. Shastri says, "Pitch number five. Same wicket that was used for India vs Pakistan. It's different from that one because it's been left open for quite a long time. It looks very dry, not much rolling. Looks patchy especially in the areas where spinners will land the ball. I expect it to turn a bit. Dew is uncontrollable. If there's no dew, you could be in trouble. Batting first, getting runs on the board is premium. But India won't be too bothered either way.”

The playing pitch at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is ideal for bowlers, since it accommodates both seamers and spinners effectively. Four matches have been played in the stadium so far, and three of them have been won by teams who chose to bat in the second innings and successfully chased down the target score.

Australia clashed with the defending champions England. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. They dismissed Australia for 286 runs in 49 overs. Batting second, England were bowled out for 253 runs in 48 overs.

India played against Pakistan at the stadium, which was the most anticipated match of the tournament. Indian bowlers dismissed Pakistan for 191 runs in 41 overs and the batsmen successfully chased down the target in 30 overs and won by 7 wickets.

How will the weather be in Ahmedabad? Will it Rain?

The weather in Ahmedabad, as predicted by Accuweather, will be sunny, with 330 C as the maximum temperature, and 200 C will be the minimum temperature. There is no possibility of precipitation in Ahmedabad on November 19.