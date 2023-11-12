Analysis

India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Match 45: After an exciting month-long schedule of exciting games, the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup is about to come to an end in a week. India will face the Netherlands in the last match of the league stage. India has already qualified for the playoffs and is due to clash with New Zealand on November 15. The Netherlands has been eliminated from the tournament and currently sits at the bottom of the points table.

India is unbeaten in 8 straight matches, while Netherlands holds a 2-6 record. India will be looking to extend its dominant streak, and Netherlands will hope to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The much-awaited match between India and Netherlands is set to go down at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams will collide in match 45 of the 2023 ICC World Cup on November 12.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match - match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.