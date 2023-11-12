Quick Links
Analysis

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Overview: Head to Head, Expected Playing 11, Streaming Details & Weather Forecast

India vs Netherlands World Cup Match: Get here all the details of the highly anticipated India vs Netherlands match to be played on November 12 in the 2023 ICC World Cup. Check where to watch, channel numbers, Bengaluru weather forecast, pitch report, expected playing 11 and match highlights here.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 12, 2023, 05:39 IST
Get here all the details about the ODI World Cup 2023 Match Between India and Netherlands
Get here all the details about the ODI World Cup 2023 Match Between India and Netherlands

India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Match 45: After an exciting month-long schedule of exciting games, the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup is about to come to an end in a week. India will face the Netherlands in the last match of the league stage.

India has already qualified for the playoffs and is due to clash with New Zealand on November 15. The Netherlands has been eliminated from the tournament and currently sits at the bottom of the points table.

India is unbeaten in 8 straight matches, while Netherlands holds a 2-6 record. India will be looking to extend its dominant streak, and Netherlands will hope to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The much-awaited match between India and Netherlands is set to go down at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams will collide in match 45 of the 2023 ICC World Cup on November 12.

Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match - match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.

Related:

India vs Netherlands CWC 2023 Match Overview

  • India and Netherlands are at the top and bottom of the ICC World Cup points table.
  • India has put on masterful run-chase wins and bowling displays, while Netherlands scored impressive wins against South Africa and Bangladesh.
  • Fans will be delighted to watch IND vs NED on November 12. The game is expected to be exciting and action-packed due to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s pitch conditions.
  • The festival of Diwali also falls on November 12.
  • Netherlands will have the eyes of 1.4 billion people and cricket fans around the world on them. The Dutch will be playing to qualify for the Champions Trophy.
  • With the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin, India could be looking to rest few key players like Jasprit Bumrah or Kuldeep Yadav.
  • Ishan Kishan could also make a comeback in the squad. No tactical changes are expected in the Netherlands team.
  • India and Netherlands have only played 2 ODI games in history. Both took place in the World Cup and were won by India.

2023 World Cup Performance

India:

  • Beat Australia by 6 wickets
  • Beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
  • Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
  • Beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
  • Beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
  • Beat England by 100 runs
  • Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs
  • Beat South Africa by 243 runs

Netherlands:

  • Lost to Pakistan by 81 runs
  • Lost to New Zealand by 99 runs
  • Beat South Africa by 38 runs
  • Lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
  • Lost to Australia by 309 runs
  • Beat Bangladesh by 87 runs
  • Lost to Afghanistan by 7 wickets
  • Lost to England by 160 runs

Key Players to Watch

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Mohammed Shami, Roelof van der Merwe, Ravindra Jadeja

Captain

India: Rohit Sharma

Netherlands: Scott Edwards

Last ODI Encounter

In World Cup: (2011) India won by 5 wickets

India vs Netherlands: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav / R Ashwin, 9 Jasprit Bumrah / Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Squad: 1 Max O'Dowd / Vikramjit Singh, 2 Wesley Barresi, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Teja Nidamanuru, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren

India vs Netherlands Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 45: India vs Netherlands will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

  • Star Sports 1
  • Star Sports 1 HD
  • Star Sports 1 HINDI
  • Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
  • Star Sports 1 TELUGU
  • Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
  • Star Sports 1 TAMIL
  • Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
  • Star Sports 1 KANNADA

IND vs NED Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service

Channel Name

Channel Number

Tata Play

Star Sports 1

455

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HD

454

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HINDI

460

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

459

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

1446

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

1445

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

1551

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

1550

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

1645

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1

277

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HD

278

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HINDI

281

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

282

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

928

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

NA

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

803

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

NA

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

974

Dish TV

Star Sports 1

649

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HD

648

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HINDI

621

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

620

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

2433

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

2432

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

2951

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

2950

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

2675

Videocon

Star Sports 1

603

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HD

602

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HINDI

607

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

606

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

2433

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

2432

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

2951

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

2950

Videocon

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Broadcast Channel Number List

How will the weather be in Bengaluru? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report

The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be pleasant and warm. Afternoons will be mostly sunny with periodic clouds negligible chance of rain. The temperature will range between 16O and 28O Celsius.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is a batter’s paradise but also favours spinners. The stadium is smaller than other international venues and has a flat pitch.

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept