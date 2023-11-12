India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Match 45: After an exciting month-long schedule of exciting games, the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup is about to come to an end in a week. India will face the Netherlands in the last match of the league stage.
India has already qualified for the playoffs and is due to clash with New Zealand on November 15. The Netherlands has been eliminated from the tournament and currently sits at the bottom of the points table.
India is unbeaten in 8 straight matches, while Netherlands holds a 2-6 record. India will be looking to extend its dominant streak, and Netherlands will hope to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
The much-awaited match between India and Netherlands is set to go down at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru. The two teams will collide in match 45 of the 2023 ICC World Cup on November 12.
Take a look at all the important details regarding the India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match - match time, playing 11, when and where to watch, streaming apps, TV channel numbers, stadium, and weather forecast.
India vs Netherlands CWC 2023 Match Overview
- India and Netherlands are at the top and bottom of the ICC World Cup points table.
- India has put on masterful run-chase wins and bowling displays, while Netherlands scored impressive wins against South Africa and Bangladesh.
- Fans will be delighted to watch IND vs NED on November 12. The game is expected to be exciting and action-packed due to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s pitch conditions.
- The festival of Diwali also falls on November 12.
- Netherlands will have the eyes of 1.4 billion people and cricket fans around the world on them. The Dutch will be playing to qualify for the Champions Trophy.
- With the inclusion of Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin, India could be looking to rest few key players like Jasprit Bumrah or Kuldeep Yadav.
- Ishan Kishan could also make a comeback in the squad. No tactical changes are expected in the Netherlands team.
- India and Netherlands have only played 2 ODI games in history. Both took place in the World Cup and were won by India.
|
2023 World Cup Performance
|
India:
Netherlands:
|
Key Players to Watch
|
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Mohammed Shami, Roelof van der Merwe, Ravindra Jadeja
|
Captain
|
India: Rohit Sharma
Netherlands: Scott Edwards
|
Last ODI Encounter
|
In World Cup: (2011) India won by 5 wickets
India vs Netherlands: Expected Playing 11 & Order
India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav / R Ashwin, 9 Jasprit Bumrah / Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands Squad: 1 Max O'Dowd / Vikramjit Singh, 2 Wesley Barresi, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Teja Nidamanuru, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren
India vs Netherlands Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 45: India vs Netherlands will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)
Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number
Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.
On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:
- Star Sports 1
- Star Sports 1 HD
- Star Sports 1 HINDI
- Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
- Star Sports 1 TELUGU
- Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
- Star Sports 1 TAMIL
- Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
- Star Sports 1 KANNADA
IND vs NED Cricket Match Channel Number
|
DTH Service
|
Channel Name
|
Channel Number
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1
|
455
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
454
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
460
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
459
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
1446
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
1445
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
1551
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
1550
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
1645
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1
|
277
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
278
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
281
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
282
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
928
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
NA
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
803
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
NA
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
974
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1
|
649
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
648
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
621
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
620
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
2433
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
2432
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
2951
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
2950
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
2675
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1
|
603
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
602
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
607
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
606
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
2433
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
2432
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
2951
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
2950
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
2675
For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.
How will the weather be in Bengaluru? What are the chances of Rain? Pitch Report
The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be pleasant and warm. Afternoons will be mostly sunny with periodic clouds negligible chance of rain. The temperature will range between 16O and 28O Celsius.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is a batter’s paradise but also favours spinners. The stadium is smaller than other international venues and has a flat pitch.