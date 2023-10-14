India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Match Time, Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details and Expected Playing 11

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 Match 12: The biggest rivalry in cricket is that of India and Pakistan. The two neighbouring countries have been in active war three times, and the diplomatic tensions often find their way into cricket too. The India vs Pakistan games tend to be the most-watched events in cricket, sometimes drawing more viewers than even the final games of top tournaments.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is ongoing, and on the fateful day of October 14, India and Pakistan will clash once again. While in overall international cricket, Pakistan has bested India many times, it holds a 0-7 record in the ODI Cricket World Cup.

As the 2023 World Cup host, India will look to keep its dignity and gain two points by beating Pakistan while the latter will fight to break the embarrassing 0-7 record against its arch-rival. The game is sure to go down in history, considering the stakes and excitement among the fans.

On that note, we bring you all the important details regarding the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, Saturday. Check here Ind vs Pak match time, when and where to watch on streaming apps and TV channels, stadium, weather forecast and the expected playing 11 of both teams.

India vs Pakistan CWC 2023 Match Overview

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 12 between India and Pakistan is the most anticipated game of the tournament, given the intense rivalry between the two neighbouring countries.

Overall, Pakistan has a better record in International Cricket and holds more wins against India. However, India leads by 7-0 in the World Cup against Pakistan.

Pakistan aims to break its losing streak against India while the latter hopes to put on a dominant performance in front of the home crowd.

Another great news for fans is the availability of Shubman Gill, the number 2-ranked batsman in ODIs. He was out with dengue for the last match but will be healthy and ready to bat against Pakistan.

So far, both teams have shined in their matches. Check out a brief overview of today’s India vs Pakistan match below.

2023 World Cup Status India beat Australia by 6 wickets after an early scare and thrashed Afghanistan by 8 wickets in the next game.

Pakistan won against Netherlands by 81 runs and beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, registering the highest run chase in World Cup history in the process. Players to Look out for Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah Captain India: Rohit Sharma Pakistan: Babar Azam Last Encounter 2019 World Cup: India won by 89 runs (DLS) 2023 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 228 runs

India vs Pakistan Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 12: India vs Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Pre Match Ceremony: 12:00 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channels below:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 HINDI

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

Ind vs Pak Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, global digital partners check the link below.

How will the weather be in Ahmedabad? What are the chances of Rain?

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be clear with almost no chance of rain or drizzle. The humidity levels are expected to be around 50% and the maximum day temperature may reach 35oC. Spectators are advised to bring protective gear and necessary applicants to shield themselves from the scorching heat and sunlight in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the IMD has predicted light showers in North Gujarat, Ahmedabad skies will remain clear.

India vs Pakistan: Expected Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (C), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Squad: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (C), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Ifthikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, 11 Haris Rauf