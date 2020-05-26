List of Articles Related to the President of India at a Glance
Article 52 to 78 in Part V of the Constitution deal with the Union Executive. The union executive consists of the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the council of ministers and the Attorney General of India.
The president (article 52) is the head of the Indian state. He is called the first citizen of the country, head of all armed forces. He is the first citizen if the country and acts as the symbol of the integrity and solidarity of the nation.
The list of articles related to the president of India is given below:
|
Article-No.
|
Subject Matter
|
52.
|
53.
|
The executive power of the President
|
54.
|
Election of the President
|
55.
|
Manner of Election of the President
|
56
|
Term of office of president
|
57.
|
Eligibility of re-election
|
58.
|
Qualification for election as President
|
59.
|
Conditions of the president’s office
|
60.
|
Oath or affirmation by the President
|
61.
|
Procedure for impeachment of the President
|
62.
|
Time of holding an election to fill a vacancy in the office of President
|
65.
|
Vice president to act as president or to discharge his functions
|
71.
|
Matters relating to the election of the President
|
72.
|
Powers of the president to grant pardons etc. and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases
|
74.
|
Council of Ministers to aid and advise the President
|
75.
|
Other provisions as to ministers like an appointment, terms, salaries, etc.
|
76.
|
77.
|
Conduct of business of the government of India
|
78.
|
Duties of Prime Minister with respect to the furnishing of information to the president etc.
|
85.
|
Sessions of parliaments, prorogations and dissolution
|
111.
|
Assent to bills passed by the parliaments
|
112.
|
123.
|
Power of President to promulgate ordinances
|
143.
|
Power of President to consult the Supreme Court
So this was the list of all important articles of the Indian constitution which are related to the President of India. This list is very important for various competitive exams.
