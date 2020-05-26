List of Articles Related to the President of India at a Glance

Article 52 to 78 in Part V of the Constitution deal with the Union Executive. The union executive consists of the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the council of ministers and the Attorney General of India.

The president (article 52) is the head of the Indian state. He is called the first citizen of the country, head of all armed forces. He is the first citizen if the country and acts as the symbol of the integrity and solidarity of the nation.

The list of articles related to the president of India is given below:

Article-No. Subject Matter 52. The President of India 53. The executive power of the President 54. Election of the President 55. Manner of Election of the President 56 Term of office of president 57. Eligibility of re-election 58. Qualification for election as President 59. Conditions of the president’s office 60. Oath or affirmation by the President 61. Procedure for impeachment of the President 62. Time of holding an election to fill a vacancy in the office of President 65. Vice president to act as president or to discharge his functions 71. Matters relating to the election of the President 72. Powers of the president to grant pardons etc. and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases 74. Council of Ministers to aid and advise the President 75. Other provisions as to ministers like an appointment, terms, salaries, etc. 76. Attorney General of India 77. Conduct of business of the government of India 78. Duties of Prime Minister with respect to the furnishing of information to the president etc. 85. Sessions of parliaments, prorogations and dissolution 111. Assent to bills passed by the parliaments 112. Union Budget (Annual Financial statement) 123. Power of President to promulgate ordinances 143. Power of President to consult the Supreme Court

So this was the list of all important articles of the Indian constitution which are related to the President of India. This list is very important for various competitive exams.

List of all Presidents of India

