List of Articles Related to the President of India at a Glance

The President of India (article 52) is the head of the Indian state. He is the first citizen of India also. In this article we have published the list of all important articles related to the President of India.
May 26, 2020 15:28 IST
Former Presidents of India
Article 52 to 78 in Part V of the Constitution deal with the Union Executive. The union executive consists of the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the council of ministers and the Attorney General of India.

The president (article 52) is the head of the Indian state. He is called the first citizen of the country, head of all armed forces. He is the first citizen if the country and acts as the symbol of the integrity and solidarity of the nation.

The list of articles related to the president of India is given below:

Article-No.

Subject Matter

52.

The President of India

53.

The executive power of the President

54.

Election of the President

55.

Manner of Election of the President

56

Term of office of president

57.

Eligibility of re-election

58.

Qualification for election as President

59.

Conditions of the president’s office

60.

Oath or affirmation by the President

61.

Procedure for impeachment of the President

62.

Time of holding an election to fill a vacancy in the office of President

65.

Vice president to act as president or to discharge his functions

71.

Matters relating to the election of the President

72.

Powers of the president to grant pardons etc. and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases

74.

Council of Ministers to aid and advise the President

75.

Other provisions as to ministers like an appointment, terms, salaries, etc.

76.

Attorney General of India

77.

Conduct of business of the government of India

78.

Duties of Prime Minister with respect to the furnishing of information to the president etc.

85.

Sessions of parliaments, prorogations and dissolution

111.

Assent to bills passed by the parliaments

112.

Union Budget (Annual Financial statement)

123.

Power of President to promulgate ordinances

143.

Power of President to consult the Supreme Court

So this was the list of all important articles of the Indian constitution which are related to the President of India. This list is very important for various competitive exams.

List of all Presidents of India

