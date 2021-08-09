IAC Vikrant successfully completed its five-day maiden sea voyage: All you need to know

India's Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant returned after successfully accomplishing its maiden sea voyage for which it sailed from Kochi on August 4, 2021. The five-day trial to test the performance of the 40,000-tonne warship, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment, was found to be satisfactory.

The trials were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command. IAC Vikrant would continue to undergo series of sea trials ahead of its planned induction into the Indian Navy by August 2022.

Proud & historic day for India as the reincarnated #Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the #1971war

Largest & most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India.

Many more will follow... pic.twitter.com/6cYGtAUhBK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 4, 2021

About IAC Vikrant

1- IAC 'Vikrant'is built at a cost of around Rs. 23,000 crore and is designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND).

2- It is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Shipping (MoS).

3- It is a leading example of the nation's quest for "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" and the Indian Navy's "Make in India" initiative, with more than 76% indigenous material.

4- Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

5- The IAC is 262 m long, 62 m wide and has a height of 59 m, including the superstructure.

6- There are 14 decks in total, including five in the superstructure. It will operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters.

7- The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised accommodation spaces for women officers.

8- It has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

IAC-1, the Made in India aircraft carrier- Significance and features

Vice Admiral AK Chawla cited the successful completion of the trial as a 'historic moment for the country'.

"We are going back to Kochi after five days of trials at sea. We're going back with a great sense of satisfaction. This has been possible with dedicated teamwork," Vice Admiral was quoted as saying by ANI.

Commander Madhwal said that the successful completion of the maiden trials, despite challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testimony to the dedicated efforts of a large number of stakeholders.

"This is a major milestone activity and historical event. The carrier would undergo a series of sea trials prior to its delivery in 2022," he said.

With the delivery of IAC Vikrant, India would join a select group of nations that can indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. It will also provide thrust to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India. Delivery of IAC would also strengthen India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

List of important groups associated with the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

India currently has only one aircraft carrier - INS Vikramaditya, and the delivery of IAC Vikrant is being targeted to coincide with the 75th Indian Independence day celebrations.

What is INS Himgiri Project 17 A Stealth Frigate?