GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Check Head to Head, Playing 11, Records, Predictions, Stats

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: The Indian Premier League playoffs are at an end, and once again, Chennai Super Kings has secured a spot in the finals. CSK qualified for the IPL finals for a record 10th time after defeating IPL table topper Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. However, Gujarat Titans will get another chance to advance to the finals and exact revenge on May 26 in Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians.

The third and last playoff game, the Qualifier 2 match, will be played between defending champs Gujarat Titans and five-time IPL champs Mumbai Indians on May 24, and the winner will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 Final on May 28. There is immense pressure on both MI and GT. MI has been performing with an underdog spirit and qualified over several tough teams like RCB, RR, KKR and PBKS.

GT, on the other hand, topped the table during the league stage and looked invincible coming into the playoffs. But you can never underestimate the guile of MS Dhoni-led CSK. Hopefully, whichever teams reach the finals, GT or MI, will make sure to deliver an exciting game to the fans.

GT Vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Total Games played: 3

Mumbai Indians won: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 1

Latest Match: (Mumbai, May 12, 2023) Mumbai Indians won by 27 runs

Gujarat Titans has struggled against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The pair have clashed three times in the tournament, and MI has got the better of GT twice, and both times by huge margins.

MI thrashed GT by 27 runs in their last encounter this IPL season. However, in the previous game between the two, GT won by 55 runs.

There’s no certainty in IPL, and any team can win against any other team on any given day. The way Mumbai Indians have played the past few games, all the confidence and momentum is on their side. However, GT will play under the added pressure of having topped the table and still not reaching the final stage. GT also won the IPL last year.

GT vs MI Timings, Venue and Toss

The much-anticipated Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will commence sharp at 7:30 PM (IST) on May 24, 2023. The game will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Chennai.

The Qualifier 2 and IPL 2023 Final will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT and MI have everything on the line, and the loser will not get another chance to qualify for the finals. On top, both teams have a strong batting lineup. So expect fireworks from the game.

The toss is expected at 7:00 PM.

GT & MI Playing Record at Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans will have the advantage of playing in their home ground at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

GT has won 5 of the 8 matches they have played in Ahmedabad.

Overall, 13 teams have won IPL matches in Ahmedabad while chasing. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to favour batsmen, and several big totals have been registered on the ground this year.

Key Players to Look Out For

Akash Madhwal (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Mohammed Shami (GT)

