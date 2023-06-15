Juneteenth, 2023 Date: Is Juneteenth a Federal Holiday? Know What is it.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is observed on June 19th each year. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Let’s dive into a little history.

In 1863, the then-president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed over 3 million slaves living in the Confederate states.

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the abolishment of slavery to the enslaved African Americans living in Texas, the last Confederate state where the Emancipation Proclamation had not yet been enforced.

In 1866, the first Juneteenth celebration took place in Texas. During the initial celebrations, people held prayer meetings, sang spiritual songs, and wore new clothes to represent their freedom. As time passed, African Americans in different states started joining in the celebration, turning it into an annual event. While Juneteenth has been celebrated for many years, it has gained broader recognition and attention in recent times.

Beautiful night at The White House for The Juneteenth Celebration. @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/cFpZAiCDR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 14, 2023

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday. On June 19, 2022, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in the United States. It is now a paid holiday in 24 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Pew Research Center. The twenty-four states are - Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

Important Facts about Juneteenth

Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day.

It is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

Opal Lee is an activist based in Texas who is one of the primary forces behind making Juneteenth a federal holiday nationwide.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to observe Juneteenth as a holiday.

Juneteenth 2023 will be observed on June 19, 2023. Several public celebrations will take place across different cities and states in the US. To sum up, it is not just a holiday; it is a celebration of freedom.