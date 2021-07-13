July 13: What happened on this Day?

1830 - The Scottish Church College was established by Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Alexander Duff, a Christian missionary in India on July 13, 1830. 1931 - Kashmir Martyrs' Day. The first-ever organised communal carnage in the history of modern Kashmir took place on July 13, 1931. The day pays homage to the 22 Kashmiris who were martyred in 1931 to free Kashmir from the brutalities of despotic Dogra rulers. 1941 - T Kalpana Devi was born on July 13, 1941. She was a doctor, politician from Andhra Pradesh. She was a member of the 8th Lok Sabha. 1953 - Vairamuthu Ramasamy was born on July 13, 1953. He is an Indian lyricist, poet, and novelist in the Tamil film industry. In the Tamil literary world, he is a prominent figure and master's graduate from the Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai. First, he worked as a translator and also as a published poet. 1974 - India played their first ODI against England at Headingley on July 13, 1974. 1982 - Master Saleem was born on July 13, 1982. He is a singer from Punjab who is famous for his playback work for Bollywood films like Heyy Babyy (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), and Dedh Ishqiya (2014). Various religiously-themed albums have been released by him including Jind Mahi (2010) and Canada Jatt (2015). At the age of 7, he gave his first public performance on the television station Bathinda Doordarshan. 1995 - Ashapoorna Devi died on July 13, 1995. She was a prominent Indian novelist and poet in Bengali. She was awarded the Jnanpith Award and Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1976. 1995 - Devyani Chaubal passed away on July 13, 1995. She was a journalist in India and a columnist. Best known for her fortnightly column, "Frankly Speaking" in the popular Bollywood film magazine Star and Style through the 1960s and 1970s. She also wrote for Eve's Weekly. 2000 - Aniket Anil Jadhav was born on July 13, 2000. He is an Indian professional footballer who plays a forward for Jamshedpur FC. At the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, he gained fame for his wonderful skills and speed. 2017 FIFA U-17 held in India. 2004 - Nihal Sarin was born on July 13, 2004. He is an Indian chess player. At the age of 14, he achieved the title of Grandmaster and also the fourth-youngest player in history to cross the Elo rating mark of 2600. The 2020 FIDE Chess Olympiad was held online and he won the Gold Medal as a part of the Indian team. 2007 - KK Mahajan died on July 13, 2007. He was an Indian cinematographer. He was known for his work in Parallel Cinema. He won four National Film Awards. Also best known for his work with filmmakers including Kumar Shahani, Mani Kaul, Basu Chatterjee, and Mrinal Sen.