July 13: What happened on this Day?
July 13: Check what happened on this day in the history of India
1830 - The Scottish Church College was established by Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Alexander Duff, a Christian missionary in India on July 13, 1830.
1931 - Kashmir Martyrs' Day. The first-ever organised communal carnage in the history of modern Kashmir took place on July 13, 1931. The day pays homage to the 22 Kashmiris who were martyred in 1931 to free Kashmir from the brutalities of despotic Dogra rulers.
1941 - T Kalpana Devi was born on July 13, 1941. She was a doctor, politician from Andhra Pradesh. She was a member of the 8th Lok Sabha.
1953 - Vairamuthu Ramasamy was born on July 13, 1953. He is an Indian lyricist, poet, and novelist in the Tamil film industry. In the Tamil literary world, he is a prominent figure and master's graduate from the Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai. First, he worked as a translator and also as a published poet.
1974 - India played their first ODI against England at Headingley on July 13, 1974.
1982 - Master Saleem was born on July 13, 1982. He is a singer from Punjab who is famous for his playback work for Bollywood films like Heyy Babyy (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009), and Dedh Ishqiya (2014). Various religiously-themed albums have been released by him including Jind Mahi (2010) and Canada Jatt (2015). At the age of 7, he gave his first public performance on the television station Bathinda Doordarshan.
1995 - Ashapoorna Devi died on July 13, 1995. She was a prominent Indian novelist and poet in Bengali. She was awarded the Jnanpith Award and Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1976.
1995 - Devyani Chaubal passed away on July 13, 1995. She was a journalist in India and a columnist. Best known for her fortnightly column, "Frankly Speaking" in the popular Bollywood film magazine Star and Style through the 1960s and 1970s. She also wrote for Eve's Weekly.
2000 - Aniket Anil Jadhav was born on July 13, 2000. He is an Indian professional footballer who plays a forward for Jamshedpur FC. At the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, he gained fame for his wonderful skills and speed. 2017 FIFA U-17 held in India.
2004 - Nihal Sarin was born on July 13, 2004. He is an Indian chess player. At the age of 14, he achieved the title of Grandmaster and also the fourth-youngest player in history to cross the Elo rating mark of 2600. The 2020 FIDE Chess Olympiad was held online and he won the Gold Medal as a part of the Indian team.
2007 - KK Mahajan died on July 13, 2007. He was an Indian cinematographer. He was known for his work in Parallel Cinema. He won four National Film Awards. Also best known for his work with filmmakers including Kumar Shahani, Mani Kaul, Basu Chatterjee, and Mrinal Sen.
Some other notable events that took place on July 13 in the world
1522 - Hunger appeal by women of Utrecht
1558 - Battle of Gravelines in which France, Spanish forces led by Count Lamoral of Egmont defeated the French forces of Marshal Paul des Thermes at Gravelines.
1643 - Battle at Roundway Down in which Royalists beat parliamentary armies.
1700 - Treaty of Constantinople due to which peace was established after Russo-Turkish war.
1772 - Captain James Cook in serach of Terra Australis (Southern Continent), began 2nd Voyage aboard the Resolution to the South Seas.
1787 - Northwest Territory that excludes slavery was established by the Congress
1787 - The ordinance of US was passed that establishes first organised US territory.
1794 - Battle of the Vosges. It was held between French forces and Prussia and Austria.
1832 - Mississippi River source was discovered by the American geographer Henry Schoolcraft.
1835 - John Ericsson, a Swedish-American inventor files for a patent for his screw propeller design.
1836 - US patent #1 for locomotive wheels
1837 - The first monarch to live in present Buckingham Palace was Queen Victoria.
1851 - The tin was discovered by John F Loudon on the East Indian ISland of Billiton.
1854 - Battle of Guaymas. In this battle, Mexico General Jose Maria Yanez stops the French invasion led by Count Gaston de Rousset Boulbon.
1862 - Battle of Murfreesboro. The battle was fought in the Rutherford County in which Tennessee begins (Forrest's Raid) and Confederate victory (US Civil War)
1863 - Battle of Bayou La Fourche, Louisiana
1863 - Battle of Tupelo, Mississippi (Harrisburg)
1871 - World's first championship cat show. It was organised by Harrison Weir and held in Crystal Palace, London.
1878 - Congress of Berlin ends. Redraws the terms of the Treaty of San Stefano to give Russia less influence in the old Ottoman Empire.
1893 - Germany Army Bill is ratified
1923 - Roy Chapman Andrews an American explorer discovered the first recognised dinosaur eggs, in the Gobi Desert, Mongolia.
1924 - Albin Stenroos wins Olympic marathon
1926 - Paavo Nurmi runs world record 3000m
1930 - First-ever Football World Cup competition begins in Uruguay
1935 - The commerce treaty takes effect between the US and Russia
1938 - In Holland, the Kroller-Muller museum opened
1941 - World War II. Montenegrins started a popular uprising against the Axis Powers (Trinaestojulski ustanak).
1943 - In history, the greatest tank battle ends with Russia's defeat of Germany at Kursk, almost 6,000 tanks take part, 2,900 were lost by Germany.
1944 - Vilnius, Lithuania, liberated
1953 - Battle of the Kumsong River begins. It is the last major battle of the Korean War.
1955 - Cyrus Eaton, an industrialist first offers to host a conference on the dangers of nuclear weapons in Pugwash, Nova Scotia.
1962 - 500 Indonesian parachutists land on New Guinea
1966 - The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Hare Krishna movement) was founded by A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada in New York City.
1969 - Unmanned Luna 15 was launched by Russia to Moon
1974 - India's 1st one-day international
1980 - USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR
1982 - Iran launches the first attack on Iraq
1984 - The last sitting was held of an all-white Parliament in South Africa
1988 - The first Rain Forest benefit concert was performed by Sting
1992 - The Tripartite Alliance that consists of the African National Congress, South African Communist Party, and Congress of South African Trade Union. They outline a mass action plan for August.
1995 - Space shuttle STS-70 (Discovery 20), launches
2010 - 81st All-Star Baseball Game in which NL wins 3-1 at Angel Stadium, Anaheim
2014 - FIFA World Cup Final held at Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In this Mario Gotze scores, an extra-time winner as Germany beats Argentina, 1-0.
2014 - FIFA World Cup Awards. Lionel Messi (golden ball), James Rodriguez (golden boot), and Manuel Neuer (Golden gloves).
2016 - Theresa May was elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by Conservative Party MPs.
2017 - Liu Xiaobo, a Chinese writer, and human rights activist advocated for democratic reforms. He was the first Chinese citizen to be awarded the Nobel Prize. He died at the age of 61.
