9 Countries With the Most Islands

The world's oceans and seas are dotted with millions of islands, ranging in size from tiny islets to large archipelagos.

These islands are home to a diverse range of plants and animals, and they offer a variety of tourist attractions, from stunning beaches and coral reefs to lush rainforests and snow-capped mountains.

Some countries have more islands than others. These countries are often popular tourist destinations, as they offer a variety of experiences for visitors. For example, Indonesia is known for its beautiful beaches and coral reefs, while Canada is known for its rugged mountains and forests.

Japan is home to a number of ancient temples and shrines, while the Philippines is known for its vibrant culture and friendly people.

Islands can be formed in a variety of ways. Some islands are formed by volcanic activity, while others are formed by coral reefs.

Still others are formed by glaciers or tectonic plate movements.No matter how they are formed, islands are a fascinating part of our world.

They offer a unique glimpse into the natural world, and they provide a variety of opportunities for recreation and exploration.

Here are some of the countries that have the highest number of islands:

Country Islands Sweden 267, 570 Norway 239,057 Finland 178,947 Canada 52,455 United States 18,617 Indonesia 17,508 Australia 8,222 Philippines 7,641 Japan 6,852

Source: Ranking Royals

Sweden

Sweden has over 267,570 islands, of which 96,000 are named and 80,000 are inhabited. The largest island is Gotland, which is located in the Baltic Sea. Other major islands include Öland, which is connected to Sweden by a bridge, and the Åland Islands, which are an autonomous region of Finland.

Norway

The Norwegian islands are home to a variety of landscapes, from the glaciers and mountains of the Arctic to the forests and lakes of the temperate regions. The islands are also home to a diverse range of wildlife, including polar bears, walruses, and reindeer.

Finland

Finland has over 170,000 islands, of which 80,000 are inhabited. The largest island is Åland, which is an autonomous region of Finland. Other major islands include Finland Proper, which is located in the Gulf of Finland, and the Åland Islands, which are located in the Baltic Sea.

Canada

Canada has over 50,000 islands, of which 52 are inhabited. The largest island is Baffin Island, which is located in the Arctic Archipelago. Other major islands include Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, and Vancouver Island. The islands offer a variety of landscapes, from the glaciers and mountains of the Arctic to the forests and lakes of the temperate regions.

United States

United States has over 18,000 islands, of which 50 are inhabited. The largest island is Hawaii, which is located in the Pacific Ocean. Other major islands include Alaska, which is the largest state in the United States, and Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory of the United States.

Indonesia

Indonesia has over 17,508 islands. The islands are spread out over an area of 5,180,000 square kilometers (1,996,000 square miles). The country is home to a diverse range of cultures and languages, and its islands offer a variety of tourist attractions, from beaches and rainforests to volcanoes and ancient temples.

Australia

Australia has over 8,200 islands, of which only about 300 are inhabited. The largest island is Tasmania, which is located to the south of the mainland. Other major islands include Kangaroo Island, Fraser Island, and Melville Island.

Philippines

Philippines has over 7,641 islands, of which 2,000 are inhabited. The largest island is Luzon, which is home to the capital city of Manila. Other major islands include Mindanao, Visayas, and Palawan. The islands offer a variety of landscapes, from the beaches and rainforests of the tropical south to the mountains and volcanoes of the north.

Japan

Japan has over 6,852 islands, of which 430 are inhabited. The four largest islands are Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku. The islands offer a variety of landscapes, from the snow-capped mountains of Hokkaido to the subtropical beaches of Okinawa. Japan is also home to a number of volcanoes, including Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan.