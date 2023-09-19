7 Countries With No Railway Networks, Check List Here!

The ancient origins of the railway network harken back to the 6th century BCE Greece, marking it as the world's earliest form of transportation. Initially confined to mining operations, the advent of steam engines ushered in the era of commercial railways, revolutionizing global mobility. Despite its extensive presence across numerous nations, there exist some countries untouched by railway infrastructure.

This compilation derives its basis from a multitude of geographical studies and World Bank Data. Among these nations, the most startling omission of railway networks is found in Iceland.

The prominent factor behind this absence lies in the paucity of financial resources allocated for construction enendeavoursPredominantly affecting regions such as Iceland, a challenging natural environment further impedes railway development.

In oil-abundant nations like Kuwait, the domain of transportation is overwhelmingly dominated by road systems. However, escalating traffic congestion necessitates the initiation of railway network construction.

1. Iceland

Iceland has witnessed the emergence of three separate railway networks throughout its history; however, it has never hosted a public railway system. The absence of such a network can be attributed to a confluence of factors, including intense rivalry from the automobile industry, a relatively modest population size, and the unforgiving challenges posed by the harsh environmental conditions prevailing in the country.

Even though proposals for the establishment of a railway network surfaced as early as the early 1900s, these plans eventually languished. It was only in the 2000s that fresh initiatives materialized, aiming to inaugurate a railway within the capital city.

2. Andorra

Andorra ranked as the 11th smallest nation in population and 16th in land area, remains void of railway infrastructure. Apart from a French railway connection that barely extends 1.2 miles into Andorra's borders, no railway system graces the country. The nearest railway station connects to France via a bus service to Andorra-la-Vella.

3. Bhutan

Bhutan, a petite landlocked nation nestled in South Asia, lacks a railway network. Nevertheless, plans are underway to link Bhutan's southern regions with the expansive Indian railway network. India's ambition encompasses an 11-mile railway line connecting Toribari in Nepal to Hashimara in West Bengal.

4. Kuwait

Kuwait, an affluent oil-rich nation, predominantly relies on road-based transportation. Presently devoid of railways, Kuwait is embarking on several railway projects. Among these is the ambitious Gulf Railway network spanning 1,200 miles, connecting Kuwait City to Oman.

5. Maldives

The Maldives, an archipelagic state in South Asia, finds itself impractical for railway infrastructure due to its diminutive landmass. Modes of transportation in the Maldives encompass roads (magu), waterways, and air travel, with no presence of railways.

6. Guinea-Bissau

Situated in West Africa, Guinea-Bissau stands as one of the few African nations yet to embrace railway networks. The country primarily relies on tarmacked roads in the capital and unpaved routes in other towns for transportation. In 1998, Guinea-Bissau agreed with Portugal to establish a railway network within the nation.

7. Libya

While Libya once boasted a railway network, the ravages of the Civil War led to its dismantling. Since 1965, Libya has not witnessed the operation of a railway service. The groundwork for railway connections between Ras Ajdir and Sirte commenced in 2001, with efforts to establish railways linking Ras Ajdir and Tripoli gearing up in 2008 and 2009.

Indeed, one might assume that railways exist in every country, even considering the Vatican's 1.27-kilometer railway track.

However, Iceland stands as a notable exception in this regard, making it a surprising inclusion on this list. Nevertheless, Iceland has not remained static, as it harbours intentions to usher in a railway system known as the "Lava Express," with construction slated to commence in 2020.

