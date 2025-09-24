RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
First Cabinet of India 1947

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 24, 2025, 11:22 IST

The First Cabinet of Free India in 1947 marked the beginning of a new era. From Nehru and Sardar Patel to Ambedkar and Maulana Azad, see the complete list of ministers and understand their role in nation-building.

First Cabinet of India (Source: Wikipedia)
India achieved its independence on 15 August 1947 and this day was not just the birth of a free nation but it also started a democratic journey for India. Every country that has struggled to achieve independence needs a fully functioning government and similarly, the responsibility for India rose up and the very first Cabinet was formed. The first Cabinet was formed in 1947 and it was not just a group of ministers as these people carried hopes of millions of Indians. 

The first Constituent Assembly in India was formed while the nation was still under British Rule. This was followed after the negotiations that were held under the 1946 Cabinet Mission. Moreover, earlier that year, elections were held for provincial assemblies and the members of these assemblies indirectly elected the members of the Constituent Assembly. 

There were 389 members in the first Constituent Assembly which was later reduced to 299. The Digital Sansad mentions: “The arrangement was: (i) 292 members were elected through the Provincial Legislative Assemblies; (ii) 93 members represented the Indian Princely States; and (iii) 4 members represented the Chief Commissioners' Provinces. The total membership of the Assembly thus was to be 389. However, as a result of the partition under the Mountbatten Plan of 3 June 1947, a separate Constituent Assembly was set up for Pakistan and representatives of some Provinces ceased to be members of the Assembly. As a result, the membership of the Assembly was reduced to 299.”

There was a formation of an Interim Government of India on September 2, 1946 and it was formed from this Constituent Assembly. 

First Nehru Cabinet of India 1947 

In June 1947, various representatives from Sindh, East Bengal, Baluchistan, West Punjab, and the North-West Frontier Province left the Constituent Assembly formed in India and they decided to join the new Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. When the country became independent on 15 August 1947, the remaining members of the Assembly formed India’s first Parliament. 

1_Upload_2027_page-0001

Source: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India

After the independence, Jawaharlal Nehru took the charge and became the first Prime Minister of India on 15 August 1947. He further chose 15 other members for his cabinet. Here is the complete list of the First Cabinet of India. 

Portfolio

Minister

Took Office

Party

Prime Minister

Jawaharlal Nehru

15 August 1947

INC

Minister of External Affairs and Commonwealth Relations

Minister of Scientific Research

Deputy Prime Minister

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

15 August 1947 

INC

Minister of Home Affairs and States

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

15 August 1947

INC

C. Rajagopalachari

26 December 1950

INC

Kailash Nath Katju

1951

INC

Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

15 August 1947

INC

R. R. Diwakar

1 April 1949

INC

Minister of Finance

R. K. Shanmukham Chetty

15 August 1947

Justice Party

John Matthai

6 May 1950

Independent

C. D. Deshmukh

1950

INC

Minister of Law and Justice

B. R. Ambedkar

15 August 1947

SCF

Minister of Defence

Baldev Singh

15 August 1947

Panthic Party

Minister of Railways and Minister of Transport

John Matthai

15 August 1947

INC

N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar

22 September 1948

INC

Minister of Education

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

15 August 1947

INC

Minister of Food and Agriculture

Rajendra Prasad

15 August 1947

INC

Jairamdas Daulatram

19 Jan 1948

INC

Minister of Industries and Supplies

Syama Prasad Mukherjee

15 August 1947

Hindu Mahasabha

Harekrushna Mahatab

13 May 1950

INC

Minister of Labour

Jagjivan Ram

15 August 1947

INC

Minister of Commerce

Cooverji Hormusji Bhabha

15 August 1947

Independent

Minister of Communications

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai

15 August 1947

INC

Minister of Health

Amrit Kaur

15 August 1947

INC

Minister of Works, Mines and Power

Narhar Vishnu Gadgil

15 August 1947

INC

Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation

K. C. Neogy

15 August 1947

INC

Minister without portfolio

N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar

15 August 1947

INC
 

Mohanlal Saxena

15 August 1947

INC



