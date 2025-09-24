India achieved its independence on 15 August 1947 and this day was not just the birth of a free nation but it also started a democratic journey for India. Every country that has struggled to achieve independence needs a fully functioning government and similarly, the responsibility for India rose up and the very first Cabinet was formed. The first Cabinet was formed in 1947 and it was not just a group of ministers as these people carried hopes of millions of Indians. The first Constituent Assembly in India was formed while the nation was still under British Rule. This was followed after the negotiations that were held under the 1946 Cabinet Mission. Moreover, earlier that year, elections were held for provincial assemblies and the members of these assemblies indirectly elected the members of the Constituent Assembly.

There were 389 members in the first Constituent Assembly which was later reduced to 299. The Digital Sansad mentions: “The arrangement was: (i) 292 members were elected through the Provincial Legislative Assemblies; (ii) 93 members represented the Indian Princely States; and (iii) 4 members represented the Chief Commissioners' Provinces. The total membership of the Assembly thus was to be 389. However, as a result of the partition under the Mountbatten Plan of 3 June 1947, a separate Constituent Assembly was set up for Pakistan and representatives of some Provinces ceased to be members of the Assembly. As a result, the membership of the Assembly was reduced to 299.” There was a formation of an Interim Government of India on September 2, 1946 and it was formed from this Constituent Assembly.

First Nehru Cabinet of India 1947 In June 1947, various representatives from Sindh, East Bengal, Baluchistan, West Punjab, and the North-West Frontier Province left the Constituent Assembly formed in India and they decided to join the new Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. When the country became independent on 15 August 1947, the remaining members of the Assembly formed India’s first Parliament. Source: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India After the independence, Jawaharlal Nehru took the charge and became the first Prime Minister of India on 15 August 1947. He further chose 15 other members for his cabinet. Here is the complete list of the First Cabinet of India. Portfolio Minister Took Office Party Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru 15 August 1947



INC Minister of External Affairs and Commonwealth Relations Minister of Scientific Research Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 15 August 1947 INC Minister of Home Affairs and States Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 15 August 1947 INC C. Rajagopalachari 26 December 1950 INC Kailash Nath Katju 1951 INC Minister of Information and Broadcasting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 15 August 1947 INC R. R. Diwakar 1 April 1949 INC Minister of Finance R. K. Shanmukham Chetty 15 August 1947 Justice Party John Matthai 6 May 1950 Independent C. D. Deshmukh 1950 INC Minister of Law and Justice B. R. Ambedkar 15 August 1947 SCF Minister of Defence Baldev Singh 15 August 1947 Panthic Party Minister of Railways and Minister of Transport John Matthai 15 August 1947 INC N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar 22 September 1948 INC Minister of Education Maulana Abul Kalam Azad 15 August 1947 INC Minister of Food and Agriculture Rajendra Prasad 15 August 1947 INC Jairamdas Daulatram 19 Jan 1948 INC Minister of Industries and Supplies Syama Prasad Mukherjee 15 August 1947 Hindu Mahasabha Harekrushna Mahatab 13 May 1950 INC Minister of Labour Jagjivan Ram 15 August 1947 INC Minister of Commerce Cooverji Hormusji Bhabha 15 August 1947 Independent Minister of Communications Rafi Ahmed Kidwai 15 August 1947 INC Minister of Health Amrit Kaur 15 August 1947 INC Minister of Works, Mines and Power Narhar Vishnu Gadgil 15 August 1947 INC Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation K. C. Neogy 15 August 1947 INC Minister without portfolio N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar 15 August 1947 INC Mohanlal Saxena 15 August 1947 INC