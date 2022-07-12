List of Holidays in USA 2022
List of Holidays in USA 2022: The year 2022 will see a long list of national and international holidays in the United States of America. As the month of July will see the country celebrating its Independence Day on July 4th, people in December will experience the snowy Christmas on December 25th. The list of holidays in the USA in 2022 comprises both the regional and federal holidays, meaning some of them will be confined only to the specific states of the country while Federal holidays will be enjoyed by all.
Below we have provided the comprehensive list of Holidays in the USA in 2022 along with the type of holidays and on which day they will fall. Check details here.
What are federal holidays in the United States?
The federal holidays in the United States are the eleven calendar dates that are designated by the United States Government as holidays.
On the US Federal Holidays, the non-essential federal government offices are closed and the federal government employees are paid for the holiday. The federal holidays in the United States are designated by the United States Congress in Title V of the United States Code. The history of the Federal Holidays in the United States dates back to June 28, 1870.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
January 1
|
Saturday
|
New Year’s Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
January 3
|
Monday
|
New Year’s Day (in lieu)
|
Regional Holiday
|
January 17
|
Monday
|
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
February 21
|
Monday
|
President’s Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
April 17
|
Sunday
|
Easter Sunday
|
Not a Public Holiday
|
May 8
|
Sunday
|
Mother’s Day
|
Not a Public Holiday
|
May 30
|
Monday
|
Memorial Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
June 17
|
Friday
|
Juneteenth
|
Federal Holiday
|
June 19
|
Sunday
|
Juneteenth
|
Federal Holiday
|
June 19
|
Sunday
|
Father’s Day
|
Not a Public Holiday
|
June 20
|
Monday
|
Juneteenth (in lieu)
|
Federal Holiday
|
June 20
|
Monday
|
Juneteenth
|
Federal Holiday
|
July 4
|
Monday
|
Independence Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
September 5
|
Monday
|
Labor Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
October 10
|
Monday
|
US Indigenous People’s Day
|
Regional Holiday
|
October 10
|
Monday
|
Columbus Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
November 11
|
Friday
|
Veterans Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
November 24
|
Thursday
|
Thanksgiving
|
Federal Holiday
|
November 25
|
Friday
|
Day after Thanksgiving
|
Regional Holiday
|
December 25
|
Sunday
|
Christmas Day
|
Federal Holiday
|
December 26
|
Monday
|
Christmas Day (in lieu)
|
Federal Holiday
