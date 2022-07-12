List of Holidays in USA 2022

Check the complete list of holidays in USA in 2022. Also, know about the Federal Holidays in the USA and how they are different from other holidays in the country.
List of Holidays in US 2022
List of Holidays in US 2022

List of Holidays in USA 2022: The year 2022 will see a long list of national and international holidays in the United States of America. As the month of July will see the country celebrating its Independence Day on July 4th, people in December will experience the snowy Christmas on December 25th. The list of holidays in the USA in 2022 comprises both the regional and federal holidays, meaning some of them will be confined only to the specific states of the country while Federal holidays will be enjoyed by all.

Below we have provided the comprehensive list of Holidays in the USA in 2022 along with the type of holidays and on which day they will fall. Check details here.

What are federal holidays in the United States?

The federal holidays in the United States are the eleven calendar dates that are designated by the United States Government as holidays.

On the US Federal Holidays, the non-essential federal government offices are closed and the federal government employees are paid for the holiday. The federal holidays in the United States are designated by the United States Congress in Title V of the United States Code. The history of the Federal Holidays in the United States dates back to June 28, 1870.

List of Holidays in USA 2022

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

January 1

Saturday

New Year’s Day

Federal Holiday

January 3

Monday

New Year’s Day (in lieu)

Regional Holiday

January 17

Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Federal Holiday

February 21

Monday

President’s Day

Federal Holiday

April 17

Sunday

Easter Sunday

Not a Public Holiday

May 8

Sunday

Mother’s Day

Not a Public Holiday

May 30

Monday

Memorial Day

Federal Holiday

June 17

Friday

Juneteenth

Federal Holiday

June 19

Sunday

Juneteenth

Federal Holiday

June 19

Sunday

Father’s Day

Not a Public Holiday

June 20

Monday

Juneteenth (in lieu)

Federal Holiday

June 20

Monday

Juneteenth

Federal Holiday

July 4

Monday

Independence Day

Federal Holiday

September 5

Monday

Labor Day

Federal Holiday

October 10

Monday

US Indigenous People’s Day

Regional Holiday

October 10

Monday

Columbus Day

Federal Holiday

November 11

Friday

Veterans Day

Federal Holiday

November 24

Thursday

Thanksgiving

Federal Holiday

November 25

Friday

Day after Thanksgiving

Regional Holiday

December 25

Sunday

Christmas Day

Federal Holiday

December 26

Monday

Christmas Day (in lieu)

Federal Holiday

Check the complete list of holidays in the United States of America in 2022. Also, check whether the holiday mentioned in the table is the Federal or a regional holiday.

List of UK Prime Ministers since 1945: Check PMs of the United Kingdom

List of Miss India winners (1947-2022)
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next