List of Holidays in USA 2022: The year 2022 will see a long list of national and international holidays in the United States of America. As the month of July will see the country celebrating its Independence Day on July 4th, people in December will experience the snowy Christmas on December 25th. The list of holidays in the USA in 2022 comprises both the regional and federal holidays, meaning some of them will be confined only to the specific states of the country while Federal holidays will be enjoyed by all.

Below we have provided the comprehensive list of Holidays in the USA in 2022 along with the type of holidays and on which day they will fall. Check details here.

What are federal holidays in the United States?

The federal holidays in the United States are the eleven calendar dates that are designated by the United States Government as holidays.

On the US Federal Holidays, the non-essential federal government offices are closed and the federal government employees are paid for the holiday. The federal holidays in the United States are designated by the United States Congress in Title V of the United States Code. The history of the Federal Holidays in the United States dates back to June 28, 1870.

List of Holidays in USA 2022

Date Day Holiday Name Type January 1 Saturday New Year’s Day Federal Holiday January 3 Monday New Year’s Day (in lieu) Regional Holiday January 17 Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day Federal Holiday February 21 Monday President’s Day Federal Holiday April 17 Sunday Easter Sunday Not a Public Holiday May 8 Sunday Mother’s Day Not a Public Holiday May 30 Monday Memorial Day Federal Holiday June 17 Friday Juneteenth Federal Holiday June 19 Sunday Juneteenth Federal Holiday June 19 Sunday Father’s Day Not a Public Holiday June 20 Monday Juneteenth (in lieu) Federal Holiday June 20 Monday Juneteenth Federal Holiday July 4 Monday Independence Day Federal Holiday September 5 Monday Labor Day Federal Holiday October 10 Monday US Indigenous People’s Day Regional Holiday October 10 Monday Columbus Day Federal Holiday November 11 Friday Veterans Day Federal Holiday November 24 Thursday Thanksgiving Federal Holiday November 25 Friday Day after Thanksgiving Regional Holiday December 25 Sunday Christmas Day Federal Holiday December 26 Monday Christmas Day (in lieu) Federal Holiday

