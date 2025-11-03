How Many ICC Trophies Has India Won? Full List & Timeline

India has won a total of 14 ICC trophies across men’s and women’s cricket, showcasing their dominance on the global stage. Their first ICC triumph came in 1983, when Kapil Dev led the team to a historic victory in the ODI World Cup, defeating the mighty West Indies at Lord’s. This win marked the beginning of India’s rise as a cricketing powerhouse. The most recent ICC trophy was clinched in February 2025 by India’s U-19 Women’s team, who won the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia. In men’s cricket, India ended a 12-year drought by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling final. In recent ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match, Deepti Sharma's five-for and Shafali Verma's 87 anchored India's 52-run victory over South Africa, clinching the 2025 World Cup title.

Check Out| Upcoming ICC Tournaments from 2025 to 2031: Check Hosts, Tournament Type and Year Men’s ICC Trophies Won by India: Complete List & Timeline Year Trophy Opponent 1983 ODI World Cup West Indies 2002 Champions Trophy Sri Lanka (Shared) 2007 T20 World Cup Pakistan 2011 ODI World Cup Sri Lanka 2013 Champions Trophy England 2024 T20 World Cup South Africa 2025 Champions Trophy New Zealand #1. 1983 ODI World Cup Before 1983, Indian cricket was barely recognised on the global stage. But Kapil Dev and his fearless squad changed history. Against all odds, India stunned the dominant West Indies at Lord’s, defending a modest 183 in the final. This victory wasn’t just India’s first World Cup—it sparked a cricketing revolution that transformed the nation into a powerhouse.

#2. 2002 Champions Trophy Rain threatened to spoil India’s campaign, but Sourav Ganguly’s team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They entered the final with confidence, only for the weather in Colombo to have the last word. With rain washing out both the final and the reserve day, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners. It may not have been the perfect finish, but it was still a significant milestone in Indian cricket. #3. 2007 T20 World Cup T20 cricket was in its infancy, and not everyone took it seriously. But a young Indian squad, led by MS Dhoni, saw its potential. Playing fearless cricket, they took bold risks and battled their way to the final. Against Pakistan, Joginder Sharma’s final over and Misbah-ul-Haq’s fateful scoop became defining moments. That triumph turned T20 cricket into an Indian obsession.

#4. 2011 ODI World Cup India had been waiting for 28 long years. The pressure was immense, expectations sky-high. But under Dhoni’s composed leadership and with Sachin Tendulkar’s dream in sight, India delivered. Gautam Gambhir’s vital 97 and Dhoni’s legendary match-winning six sent the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy. The celebrations stretched for days as India lifted its second ODI World Cup. #5. 2013 Champions Trophy Winning tournaments wasn’t enough for MS Dhoni—he was crafting a legacy. India faced England in a tense, rain-affected final at Edgbaston. Defending a modest 129/7, Dhoni’s strategic brilliance and Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round performance sealed a thrilling five-run victory. With this, Dhoni became the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies, cementing his place in history.

#6. 2024 T20 World Cup The heartbreak of losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final still lingered, but Rohit Sharma’s team was determined to bounce back. With Rohit and Virat Kohli playing their final T20I tournament, they knew this was their last shot at glory. The final against South Africa was intense, with India pushed to the limit. Holding their nerve, they secured a dramatic seven-run victory, ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought. #7. 2025 Champions Trophy One ICC title wasn’t enough—India wanted more. Riding high on their T20 triumph, Rohit Sharma’s squad stormed through the Champions Trophy 2025. In the final against New Zealand, India dominated. Rohit set the stage with a fiery knock, the middle order stood firm, and India chased down the target with ease, winning by four wickets. This victory added a seventh ICC trophy to India’s collection.