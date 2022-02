Indian States and Capitals 2022: Check List of Indian States, UT and Capitals

Indian States, UT, and Capitals: India is a union of 28 States & 8 Union Territories. The states and union territories are further subdivided into districts and smaller administrative divisions. The Constitution was adopted on 26 November 1949 and came into force on 26 January 1950. The boundaries of Indian states are reorganised on a linguistic basis by the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

Through this article, we take a look at the Indian States and Union Territories, along with their Capitals and Chief Ministers/ Lieutenant Governors/ Administrators.

List of the Indian States and Capitals

Below is the complete list of the Indian States and their Capitals, along with their Chief Ministers.

Andhra Pradesh

Capital: Amaravati

Chief Minister: Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Arunachal Pradesh

Capital: Itanagar

Chief Minister: Shri Pema Khandu

Assam

Capital: Dispur

Chief Minister: Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bihar

Capital: Patna

Chief Minister: Shri Nitish Kumar

Chhattisgarh

Capital: Raipur

Chief Minister: Shri Bhupesh Baghel

Goa

Capital: Panaji

Chief Minister: Shri Pramod Sawant

Gujarat

Capital: Gandhinagar

Chief Minister: Shri Bhupendra Patel

Haryana

Capital: Chandigarh

Chief Minister: Shri Manohar Lal Khattar

Himachal Pradesh

Capital: Shimla (summer), Dharamshala (winter)

Chief Minister: Shri Jairam Thakur

Jharkhand

Capital: Ranchi

Chief Minister: Shri Hemant Soren

Karnataka

Capital: Bengaluru

Chief Minister: Sri Basavaraj Bommai

Kerala

Capital: Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister: Shri Pinarayi Vijayan

Madhya Pradesh

Capital: Bhopal

Chief Minister: Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Maharashtra

Capital: Mumbai (summer), Nagpur (winter)

Chief Minister: Shri Uddhav Thackeray

Manipur

Capital: Imphal

Chief Minister: Shri N. Biren Singh

Meghalaya

Capital: Shillong

Chief Minister: Shri Conrad Kongkal Sangma

Mizoram

Capital: Aizawl

Chief Minister: Shri Pu Zoramthanga

Nagaland

Capital: Kohima

Chief Minister: Shri Neiphiu Rio

Odisha

Capital: Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister: Shri Naveen Patnaik

Punjab

Capital: Chandigarh

Chief Minister: Shri Charanjit Singh Channi

Rajasthan

Capital: Jaipur

Chief Minister: Shri Ashok Gehlot

Sikkim

Capital: Gangtok

Chief Minister: Shri PS Golay

Tamil Nadu

Capital: Chennai

Chief Minister: Shri M. K. Stalin

Telangana

Capital: Hyderabad

Chief Minister: Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao

Tripura

Capital: Agartala

Chief Minister: Shri Biplab Kumar Deb

Uttar Pradesh

Capital: Lucknow

Chief Minister: Shri Yogi Adityanath

Uttarakhand

Capital: Bhararisain (summer), Dehradun (winter)

Chief Minister: Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami

West Bengal

Capital: Kolkata

Chief Minister: Smt Mamata Banerjee

List of the Union Territories and Capitals

Below is the complete list of the Union Territories and their capitals, along with their Chief Ministers/ Lieutenant Governors/ Administrators.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Capital: Port Blair

Lieutenant Governor: Shri Devendra Kumar Joshi

Chandigarh

Capital: Chandigarh

Administrator: Shri Banwarilal Purohit

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Capital: Daman

Administrator: Shri Praful Patel

Lakshadweep

Capital: Kavaratti

Administrator: Shri Praful Patel

Puducherry

Capital: Puducherry

Chief Minister: Shri N. Rangaswamy

Lieutenant Governor: Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

National Capital Territory of Delhi

Capital: Delhi

Chief Minister: Shri Arvind Kejriwal

Lieutenant Governor: Shri Anil Baijal

Jammu and Kashmir

Capital: Srinagar (summer), Jammu (winter)

Lieutenant Governor: Shri Manoj Sinha

Ladakh

Capital: Leh (summer), Kargil (winter)

Lieutenant Governor: Shri Radha Krishna Mathur

List of Indian States and UTs and their Capitals

The Indian Constitution is federal in nature but unitary in a method which means States in India do not have the right to secede from the union. Hence, India has both unitary features (like appointing governor, concurrent list, single citizenship, single constitution) and federal features (Union List, State List, State Election, etc.). So, it is quasi-federal.

