Top 10 Longest Bridges In the World 2023

Bridges, the unsung heroes of urban connectivity, serve as vital conduits that unite cities and facilitate the seamless flow of people, goods, and services. Regrettably, their contributions often go unnoticed, overshadowed by other grandeur endeavours.

Many have pondered the notion of constructing a bridge connecting England to mainland Europe, an engineering marvel that would span a staggering 35 kilometres. This ambitious endeavour would render it the lengthiest bridge in Europe, eclipsing even Portugal's Vasco da Gama Bridge, which spans a mere 17 kilometres. Yet, when considering the global panorama, this monumental project fails to secure a spot among the top 10 longest bridges.

The longest bridge in the world is the Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge in China.

List of 10 Longest Bridges In The World

In a comprehensive breakdown of the world's most remarkable bridges, we present to you the "Top 10 Longest Bridges In The World." This list encompasses various types of bridges, including metropolitan marvels, transcending the boundaries of conventional categorization.

1. Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge - 164 KM (540,700 ft)

2. Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct - 157 KM (516,132 ft)

3. Tianjin Grand Bridge - 113 KM (373,000 ft)

4. Cangde Grand Bridge - 105 KM (347,379 ft)

5. Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge - 79 KM (261,588 ft)

6. Bang Na Expressway - 54 KM (177,000 ft)

7. Beijing Grand Bridge - 48 KM (157,982 ft)

8. Metro Manila Skyway System - 39 KM (128,600 ft)

9. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway - 38 KM (126,122 ft)

10. Wuhan Metro Bridge - 37 KM (123,976 ft)

Determining the precise measurement of a bridge's length is no straightforward task. Varying methodologies, including measurements from entrance ramps to exit ramps, shoreline to shoreline, or even considering the entirety of construction, yield differing results. Thus, ranking bridges solely on their length warrants caution. Furthermore, these measurements are approximations, subject to variability due to unit conversions in the United States.

Largest Bridges In The World

1. Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge

Length: 164.8 km

Completed: 2010

Type: High-speed rail

Country: China

The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge reigns as the world's longest bridge, stretching an astounding 164.8 kilometres. This marvel is an integral part of the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway and boasts an awe-inspiring construction cost of approximately $8.5 billion, equating to $51 million per mile. Designed to withstand seismic activity, extreme weather conditions, and even a collision from a 300,000-ton naval vessel, it exemplifies engineering prowess.

2. Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct

Length: 157.3 km

Completed: 2004

Type: High-speed rail

Country: Taiwan

The Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct, Taiwan's pride, secures the second position among the world's longest bridges. Serving as a vital component of the Taiwan High-Speed Rail network, this 157.3-kilometre structure has transported over 200 million passengers since its completion in 2004. Engineered for earthquake resistance, it remains resilient, ensuring passenger safety during seismic events.

3. Tianjin Grand Bridge

Length: 113.7 km

Completed: 2010

Type: High-speed rail

Country: China

The Tianjin Grand Bridge, also known as the Langfang–Qingxian Viaduct, extends over a staggering 113.7 kilometres. An essential link within the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway, this bridge was finalized in 2010 and opened its gates to rail traffic in 2011. Elegantly designed to reduce the need for numerous individual road and railway crossings, it minimizes land usage while showcasing 32-meter-long box girders, each weighing 860 tons.

4. Cangde Grand Bridge

Length: 105.881 km

Completed: 2010

Type: High-speed rail

Country: China

China's Cangde Grand Bridge claims the fourth position on our list of epic bridges. Part of the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway, this bridge, completed in 2010, stands as the third-longest along this railway corridor. Engineered to withstand seismic activity, it spans an impressive 105.881 kilometres, supported by a remarkable 3092 piers.

5. Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge

Length: 79.732 km

Completed: 2008

Type: High-speed rail

Country: China

The Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge, a significant segment of the Zhengzhou–Xi'an High-Speed Railway in China, commands attention as the fifth longest bridge globally. Covering an extensive 79.732 kilometres, it gracefully traverses the Wei River twice and numerous other waterways, highways, and railways. Originally the world's longest bridge upon completion in 2008, it now yields that title to new bridges on the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway.

6. Bang Na Expressway

Length: 54 km

Completed: 2000

Type: Expressway

Country: Thailand

The Bang Na Expressway, officially the Burapha Withi Expressway, stands as a testament to engineering prowess in Thailand. Stretching across 54 kilometres, this six-lane elevated highway, completed in January 2000, hovers above National Highway Route 34. A testament to international collaboration, it required a staggering 1,800,000 cubic meters of concrete to come to life and held the title of the world's longest bridge from 2000 until 2008.

7. Beijing Grand Bridge

Length: 48.153 km

Completed: 2010

Type: High-speed rail

Country: China

The Beijing Grand Bridge, a railway viaduct, is the first of several remarkable bridges within the Beijing–Shanghai High-Speed Railway network. Remarkably, China boasts a staggering 961,100 road bridges as of 2021, a testament to the nation's infrastructure prowess.

8. Metro Manila Skyway System

Length: 39.2 km

Completed: 2021

Type: Expressway

Country: Philippines

The Metro Manila Skyway, known as the Metro Manila Skyway System (MMSS), serves as the primary expressway in Metro Manila, Philippines. This elevated highway, spanning approximately 39.2 kilometres, facilitates vital connections between the North and South Luzon Expressways, with access to Ninoy Aquino International Airport via the NAIA Expressway.

9. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Length: 38.442 km

Completed: 1956

Type: Highway

Country: United States

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, affectionately known as 'The Causeway,' has graced Louisiana since its opening in 1956. Comprising parallel twin bridges, it is notorious for its spine-tingling views, where the land disappears when traversing its middle section. Supported by 9,500 concrete pilings, this engineering marvel features a bascule, spanning the navigation channel.

10. Wuhan Metro Bridge

Length: 37.788KM

Completed: 2009

Type: Metro

Country: China

The Wuhan Metro Bridge, part of Wuhan's elevated metro line, earns its distinction as the world's longest continuous metro viaduct. Wuhan became the fifth mainland Chinese city to boast a metro system upon the opening of Line 1 in 2004.

This elevated metro line, though referred to as a light rail line in Chinese terminology, stands as an engineering marvel, significantly enhancing Wuhan's urban connectivity. Originally planned to cross the Yangtze via the Second Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, it underwent revisions during the bridge's renovation.

