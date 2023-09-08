List of 10 Most Dangerous Drones In the World with All Details

India has recently issued a formal request for the acquisition of 31 top-notch weaponized MQ-9B Reaper or Predator-B drones ahead of the Modi meeting. These drones will be beneficial for the defence and security of India and will further strengthen the already Indian military.

But these are not the only drones that have been dubbed as “dangerous”. Several other drones will be the most dangerous in the world in 2023. The deadliest drone in the world is the MQ-9b Sky Guardian.

List of 10 Most Dangerous Drones In The World

Here is the list of the 10 Most Dangerous Drones In The World

1. MQ-9b Sky

2. TAI Aksungur

3. Gongji-11 Sharp Sword

4. Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B

5. EADS Barracuda

6. Avenger

7. Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie

8. Northrop Grumman X-47B

9. CAIG Wing Loong II

10. Dassault nEUROn

ALSO READ| Aero India 2023: New Solar Power ISR Drone ‘Suraj’ Launched by Garuda Aerospace, Check its Specifications

10 Most Dangerous Drones In The World

1. MQ-9b Sky Guardian

The MQ-9B Sky Guardian is the most recent breakthrough in remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), providing continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities on a worldwide scale.

SkyGuardian is designed to travel long distances via satellite and be operational for more than 40 hours, independent of weather conditions. It is capable of operating amicably within civil airspace, supporting coordinated operations between military troops and civilian authorities, and ensuring real-time situational awareness worldwide, day or night.

2. TAI Aksungur

Developed in Turkey, AKSUNGUR stands as a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE+) class UAV System, aptly equipped to execute Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and strike missions under both daylight and nighttime conditions. This capability is made possible through the utilization of EO/IR and SAR payloads, in addition to a diverse range of air-to-ground weaponry. To achieve extended operational durations at altitudes of up to 40,000 feet, AKSUNGUR is propelled by two PD-170 twin-turbocharged diesel engines.

Weapons Options

3 hardpoints on each wing with 500 kg, 300 kg and 150 kg capacities

TEBER-81 (Laser Guided Mk-81)

TEBER-82 (Laser Guided Mk-82)

L-UMTAS

MAM-L (L-UMTAS Guided Missile Variant)

Cirit

MAM-C (Cirit Guided Missile Variant)

HGK-3 (Precision Guidance Kit)

KGK (82) (Wing Assisted Guidance Kit)

Small Diameter Bomb

3. Gongji-11 Sharp Sword

The Hongdu GJ-11 Sharp Sword is a remarkable unmanned combat aerial vehicle, distinguished by its spacious internal weapon bay and the capacity to deploy laser-guided munitions. These attributes position it to achieve performance levels comparable to other stealth drones in its category.

This impressive aircraft is the product of collaborative efforts between the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute (SYADI), Shenyang Aerospace University (SAU), and Hongdu Aviation Industry Group (HAIG).

4. Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B

Russia’s Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik stands as a formidable long-range stealth combat drone, capable of conducting independent missions and cooperating seamlessly with fifth-generation Russian aircraft like the Su-57.

Boasting a take-off weight of approximately twenty tonnes, a maximum speed approaching one thousand kilometres per hour, and an operational range extending to roughly six thousand kilometres, it unquestionably ranks as an exceptional combat drone that demands attention. This impressive drone is equipped with two internal weapons bays, allowing it to carry a payload of up to 2,000 kilograms of both guided and unguided munitions.

ALSO READ| What are the Kamikaze drones? Russia's technique to dive-bomb Kyiv!

5. EADS Barracuda

The Barracuda, which emerged from a prominent design program supported by Spain, Germany, and EADS in 2006, initially received significant attention and achieved early success. However, details about its current numbers and deployments remain undisclosed.

Nevertheless, considering its capabilities, including a Mach 0.85 performance and a payload capacity of 660 pounds, it is reasonable to presume that the Barracuda has undergone further developments. EADS opted for the Pratt & Whitney J15D turbofan engine, a somewhat unexpected choice for a European design.

Performance

Maximum speed : 1,041 km/h (647 mph, 562 km)

Maximum speed : Mach 0.85

Range: 200 km (120 mi, 110 nmi)

Service ceiling : 6,100 m (20,000 ft)

6. MQ-20 Avenger

Like the Predator B, the development of the Predator C Avenger was driven by the forward-thinking approach and internal financing of GA-ASI. The latest production boasts a larger wingspan, spanning 76 feet, along with added fuel capacity, resulting in an increased endurance exceeding 20 hours. Furthermore, the Avenger ER (Extended Range) conducted its maiden flight in October 2016 and successfully concluded an expanded flight test program in 2017.

Armament

The Predator C Avenger is equipped with an internal weapons bay capable of accommodating up to 3,500 pounds (1,600 kg) of payload. It also features six external hardpoints, providing a combined payload capacity of 6,500 pounds (2,900 kg) when including internal and external ordnance options.

AGM-114 Hellfire missiles

GBU-39 SDB – 250 lb (110 kg) bombs

GBU-12 Paveway II, GBU-38 JDAM – 500 lb (230 kg) bombs

GBU-16 Paveway II, GBU-32 JDAM – 1,000 lb (450 kg) bombs

GBU-31 JDAM – 2,000 lb (910 kg) bombs

7. Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie

The Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie represents an experimental, stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicle meticulously crafted and developed by Kratos. This creation was specifically tailored for the United States Air Force's Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator program, which operates under the purview of the USAF Research Laboratory's Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) project portfolio.

Performance

Cruise speed: 476 kn (548 mph, 882 km/h)

Range: 3,000 nmi (3,500 mi, 5,600 km) approximate

Service ceiling: 45,000 ft (14,000 m)

8. Northrop Grumman X-47B

The X-47B is a striking, tailless, and strike fighter-sized unmanned aircraft, designed and manufactured by Northrop Grumman. It played a pivotal role in the U.S. Navy's Unmanned Combat Air System (UCAS) Carrier Demonstration program.

The X-47B was prominent in the United States Navy's Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstration (UCAS-D) program. This remarkable aircraft is characterized by its blended-wing design, tailless configuration, and jet-powered propulsion system, affording it the capability for semi-autonomous flight and aerial refuelling.

Armament

2 weapon bays, providing for up to 4,500 lb (2,000 kg) of ordnance [62]

Avionics

Provisions for EO/IR/SAR/ISAR/GMTI/MMTI/ESM

9. CAIG Wing Loong II

The Wing Loong II is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crafted by the Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) in China. It showcases a remarkable ability to operate at altitudes reaching up to 9,000 meters and sustain flights for over 20 hours. Notably versatile, this drone can be outfitted with an array of weapons and payloads, spanning missiles, bombs, and various surveillance equipment.

Armament

Up to 480 kg

- Bombs

FT-10, FT-9, FT-7, GB7, GB4

- Missiles

BRM1, AKD-10, BA-7

10. Dassault nEUROn

The Dassault nEUROn stands as an experimental unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) that is currently under development through international cooperation, with leadership from the French company Dassault Aviation.

This collaborative effort involves several countries, including France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The primary objective of this project is to create an autonomous UAV with stealth capabilities, capable of operating effectively in medium-to-high-threat combat environments.

ALSO READ|