National Sports Awards Winners 2021: Check Full List Here

    National Sports Awards Winners 2021: On November 2, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards. Every year, they are given to recognise and reward excellence in sports. Check here the full list of winners.
    Created On: Nov 13, 2021 21:16 IST
    Modified On: Nov 13, 2021 21:23 IST
    National Sports Awards 2021

    National Sports Awards Winners 2021: Today, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Sports Awards 2021 and Adventure Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, 12 sportspersons have been given Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and 35 Sportspersons have been honoured with Arjuna Award. Check below the full list of the winners.

    The awardees received their awards at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan from the President of India.

    National Sports Awards 2021

    These awards are presented annually to recognise and reward excellence in sports. The National Sports Awards 2021 includes:

    - Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

    - Arjuna Award

    - Dronacharya Award

    - Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games

    - Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

    - Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

    About Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

    It is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

    About Arjuna Award

    It is given for outstanding performance over a period of the previous four years. Sportspersons with the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline are awarded.

    About Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games

    It is presented to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis. Also, enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

    About Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

    It is awarded to corporate entities (both in the private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs like sports bodies at the State and National levels who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

    President Kovind confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2021 on Indian Oil Corporation Limited in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the field of 'Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility'. pic.twitter.com/17SUMJAVMv

    — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021

    About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

    It is given to the overall top-performing universities in inter-university tournaments.

    List of the awardees of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021

    Name of the Sportsperson

    Discipline

    Neeraj Chopra

    Athletics

    Ravi Kumar

    Wrestling

    LovlinaBorgohain

    Boxing

    Sreejesh P.R

    Hockey

    AvaniLekhara

    Para Shooting

    SumitAntil

    Para Athletics

    PramodBhagat

    Para Badminton

    Krishna Nagar

    Para Badminton

    Manish Narwal

    Para Shooting

    Mithali Raj

    Cricket

    Sunil Chhetri

    Football

    Manpreet Singh

    Hockey

    List of Arjuna Awards winners 2021

    Name of the Sportsperson

    Discipline

    Arpinder Singh

    Athletics

    SimranjitKaur

    Boxing

    ShikharDhawan

    Cricket

    Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman

    Fencing

    Monika

    Hockey

    VandanaKatariya

    Hockey

    SandeepNarwal

    Kabaddi

    HimaniUttamParab

    Mallakhamb

    AbhishekVerma

    Shooting

    AnkitaRaina

    Tennis

    Deepak Punia

    Wrestling

    Dilpreet Singh

    Hockey

    Harman Preet Singh

    Hockey

    Rupinder Pal Singh

    Hockey

    Surender Kumar

    Hockey

    AmitRohidas

    Hockey

    BirendraLakra

    Hockey

    Sumit

    Hockey

    Nilakanta Sharma

    Hockey

    Hardik Singh

    Hockey

    VivekSagar Prasad

    Hockey

    Gurjant Singh

    Hockey

    Mandeep Singh

    Hockey

    Shamsher Singh

    Hockey

    Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

    Hockey

    Varun Kumar

    Hockey

    Simranjeet Singh

    Hockey

    YogeshKathuniya

    Para Athletics

    Nishad Kumar

    Para Athletics

    Praveen Kumar

    Para Athletics

    SuhashYathiraj

    Para Badminton

    SinghrajAdhana

    Para Shooting

    Bhavina Patel

    Para Table Tennis

    Harvinder Singh

    Para Archery

    Sharad Kumar

    Para Athletics

    List of Dronacharya Awards Winners 2021

    Life-Time Category

    Name of the Coach

    Discipline

    T. P. Ouseph

    Athletics

    SarkarTalwar

    Cricket

    Sarpal Singh

    Hockey

    Ashan Kumar

    Kabaddi

    Tapan Kumar Panigrahi

    Swimming

    Regular Category

    Name of the Coach

    Discipline

    Radhakrishnan Nair P

    Athletics

    SandhyaGurung

    Boxing

    PritamSiwach

    Hockey

    Jai PrakashNautiyal

    Para Shooting

    Subramanian Raman

    Table Tennis

    List of  Dhyan Chand Award Winners 2021

    Name

    Discipline

    Lekha K.C.

    Boxing

    AbhijeetKunte

    Chess

    Davinder Singh Garcha

    Hockey

    Vikas Kumar

    Kabaddi

    Sajjan Singh

    Wrestling

    List of Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Winners 2021

    Category

    Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhelProtsahanPuraskar, 2021

    Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent

    ManavRachna Educational Institution

    Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

    Indian Oil Corporation Limited

    Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021

    Panjab University - Chandigarh

