National Sports Awards Winners 2021: Check Full List Here
National Sports Awards Winners 2021: Today, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Sports Awards 2021 and Adventure Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, 12 sportspersons have been given Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and 35 Sportspersons have been honoured with Arjuna Award. Check below the full list of the winners.
The awardees received their awards at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan from the President of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind with the winners of National Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/o00fRQTiIF— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021
National Sports Awards 2021
These awards are presented annually to recognise and reward excellence in sports. The National Sports Awards 2021 includes:
- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
- Arjuna Award
- Dronacharya Award
- Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games
- Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar
- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.
About Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
It is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Dhyan Chand award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games on former Indian wrestler Sajjan Singh#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/73bgEAEzRI— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021
Former Indian hockey player and member of the 1980 Olympics Gold medalist Team India, Davinder Singh Garcha receives Dhyan Chand award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games from President Ram Nath Kovind#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/JmmRojmf6x— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021
About Arjuna Award
It is given for outstanding performance over a period of the previous four years. Sportspersons with the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline are awarded.
About Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games
It is presented to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis. Also, enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.
About Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar
It is awarded to corporate entities (both in the private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs like sports bodies at the State and National levels who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.
President Kovind confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2021 on Indian Oil Corporation Limited in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the field of 'Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility'. pic.twitter.com/17SUMJAVMv
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021
President Kovind confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2021 on Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in recognition of their contribution in the field of 'Identification and nurturing of budding young talent'. pic.twitter.com/oPV4ksyay5— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021
About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy
It is given to the overall top-performing universities in inter-university tournaments.
List of the awardees of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
Neeraj Chopra
|
Athletics
|
Ravi Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
LovlinaBorgohain
|
Boxing
|
Sreejesh P.R
|
Hockey
|
AvaniLekhara
|
Para Shooting
|
SumitAntil
|
Para Athletics
|
PramodBhagat
|
Para Badminton
|
Krishna Nagar
|
Para Badminton
|
Manish Narwal
|
Para Shooting
|
Mithali Raj
|
Cricket
|
Sunil Chhetri
|
Football
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Hockey
List of Arjuna Awards winners 2021
|
Name of the Sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
Arpinder Singh
|
Athletics
|
SimranjitKaur
|
Boxing
|
ShikharDhawan
|
Cricket
|
Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman
|
Fencing
|
Monika
|
Hockey
|
VandanaKatariya
|
Hockey
|
SandeepNarwal
|
Kabaddi
|
HimaniUttamParab
|
Mallakhamb
|
AbhishekVerma
|
Shooting
|
AnkitaRaina
|
Tennis
|
Deepak Punia
|
Wrestling
|
Dilpreet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Harman Preet Singh
|
Hockey
|
Rupinder Pal Singh
|
Hockey
|
Surender Kumar
|
Hockey
|
AmitRohidas
|
Hockey
|
BirendraLakra
|
Hockey
|
Sumit
|
Hockey
|
Nilakanta Sharma
|
Hockey
|
Hardik Singh
|
Hockey
|
VivekSagar Prasad
|
Hockey
|
Gurjant Singh
|
Hockey
|
Mandeep Singh
|
Hockey
|
Shamsher Singh
|
Hockey
|
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
|
Hockey
|
Varun Kumar
|
Hockey
|
Simranjeet Singh
|
Hockey
|
YogeshKathuniya
|
Para Athletics
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Para Athletics
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Para Athletics
|
SuhashYathiraj
|
Para Badminton
|
SinghrajAdhana
|
Para Shooting
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Para Table Tennis
|
Harvinder Singh
|
Para Archery
|
Sharad Kumar
|
Para Athletics
List of Dronacharya Awards Winners 2021
Life-Time Category
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
T. P. Ouseph
|
Athletics
|
SarkarTalwar
|
Cricket
|
Sarpal Singh
|
Hockey
|
Ashan Kumar
|
Kabaddi
|
Tapan Kumar Panigrahi
|
Swimming
Regular Category
|
Name of the Coach
|
Discipline
|
Radhakrishnan Nair P
|
Athletics
|
SandhyaGurung
|
Boxing
|
PritamSiwach
|
Hockey
|
Jai PrakashNautiyal
|
Para Shooting
|
Subramanian Raman
|
Table Tennis
List of Dhyan Chand Award Winners 2021
|
Name
|
Discipline
|
Lekha K.C.
|
Boxing
|
AbhijeetKunte
|
Chess
|
Davinder Singh Garcha
|
Hockey
|
Vikas Kumar
|
Kabaddi
|
Sajjan Singh
|
Wrestling
List of Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Winners 2021
|
Category
|
Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhelProtsahanPuraskar, 2021
|
Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
|
ManavRachna Educational Institution
|
Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021
|Panjab University - Chandigarh
