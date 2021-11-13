National Sports Awards Winners 2021: Check Full List Here

National Sports Awards Winners 2021: Today, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Sports Awards 2021 and Adventure Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, 12 sportspersons have been given Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and 35 Sportspersons have been honoured with Arjuna Award. Check below the full list of the winners.

The awardees received their awards at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan from the President of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind with the winners of National Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

National Sports Awards 2021

These awards are presented annually to recognise and reward excellence in sports. The National Sports Awards 2021 includes:

- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

- Arjuna Award

- Dronacharya Award

- Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games

- Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

- Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

About Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

It is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Dhyan Chand award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games on former Indian wrestler Sajjan Singh

Former Indian hockey player and member of the 1980 Olympics Gold medalist Team India, Davinder Singh Garcha receives Dhyan Chand award 2021 for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games from President Ram Nath Kovind

About Arjuna Award

It is given for outstanding performance over a period of the previous four years. Sportspersons with the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline are awarded.

About Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games

It is presented to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis. Also, enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

About Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar

It is awarded to corporate entities (both in the private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs like sports bodies at the State and National levels who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

President Kovind confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2021 on Indian Oil Corporation Limited in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the field of 'Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility'.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021

President Kovind confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, 2021 on Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in recognition of their contribution in the field of 'Identification and nurturing of budding young talent'.

About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy

It is given to the overall top-performing universities in inter-university tournaments.

List of the awardees of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Neeraj Chopra Athletics Ravi Kumar Wrestling LovlinaBorgohain Boxing Sreejesh P.R Hockey AvaniLekhara Para Shooting SumitAntil Para Athletics PramodBhagat Para Badminton Krishna Nagar Para Badminton Manish Narwal Para Shooting Mithali Raj Cricket Sunil Chhetri Football Manpreet Singh Hockey

List of Arjuna Awards winners 2021

Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Arpinder Singh Athletics SimranjitKaur Boxing ShikharDhawan Cricket Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Fencing Monika Hockey VandanaKatariya Hockey SandeepNarwal Kabaddi HimaniUttamParab Mallakhamb AbhishekVerma Shooting AnkitaRaina Tennis Deepak Punia Wrestling Dilpreet Singh Hockey Harman Preet Singh Hockey Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey Surender Kumar Hockey AmitRohidas Hockey BirendraLakra Hockey Sumit Hockey Nilakanta Sharma Hockey Hardik Singh Hockey VivekSagar Prasad Hockey Gurjant Singh Hockey Mandeep Singh Hockey Shamsher Singh Hockey Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Hockey Varun Kumar Hockey Simranjeet Singh Hockey YogeshKathuniya Para Athletics Nishad Kumar Para Athletics Praveen Kumar Para Athletics SuhashYathiraj Para Badminton SinghrajAdhana Para Shooting Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis Harvinder Singh Para Archery Sharad Kumar Para Athletics

List of Dronacharya Awards Winners 2021

Life-Time Category

Name of the Coach Discipline T. P. Ouseph Athletics SarkarTalwar Cricket Sarpal Singh Hockey Ashan Kumar Kabaddi Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming

Regular Category

Name of the Coach Discipline Radhakrishnan Nair P Athletics SandhyaGurung Boxing PritamSiwach Hockey Jai PrakashNautiyal Para Shooting Subramanian Raman Table Tennis

List of Dhyan Chand Award Winners 2021

Name Discipline Lekha K.C. Boxing AbhijeetKunte Chess Davinder Singh Garcha Hockey Vikas Kumar Kabaddi Sajjan Singh Wrestling

List of Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Winners 2021

Category Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhelProtsahanPuraskar, 2021 Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent ManavRachna Educational Institution Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021

Panjab University - Chandigarh

