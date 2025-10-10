List of Norwegian Nobel Committee Members

The Norwegian parliament appointed the five members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee for 2025, who are in charge of choosing the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. In accordance with Alfred Nobel's wishes, the Norwegian Nobel Committee is in charge of granting the Nobel Peace Prize. Although it functions independently of the government, its five members are chosen by Norway's Storting, or parliament, which reflects the country's current political balance. Members have six-year terms, and their work is distinguished by a strict selection process, expert consultation, and confidentiality Members of the 2025 Norwegian Nobel Committee Name Role in Committee Background and Relevant Experience Jørgen Watne Frydnes Chair Human rights advocate, former PEN Norway head, MSF advisor Asle Toje Vice Chair Foreign policy scholar, ex-Research Director at Nobel Inst. Anne Enger Member Ex-acting Prime Minister, Centre Party veteran, ex-gov. Kristin Clemet Member Former Minister of Education, Conservative Party Gry Larsen Member Former Secretary, Foreign Ministry, CARE Norway, Labour

Committee Member Profiles Jørgen Watne Frydnes (Chair) : Frydnes is the youngest chair of the committee and he is reputed to be an activist of human rights and freedom of expression. He is well experienced with groups such as PEN Norway and MSF (Doctors Without Borders) and is allied to the Labour Party as the position is officially nonpartisan.

Asle Toje (Vice Chair): Toje is a leading conservative scholar who has extensively dealt with the field of international relations and foreign policy. His career has involved working as the research director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute and writing on the European security and power politics.

Anne Enger: Enger is an experienced Centre Party politician who has been elected as the Minister of Culture, deputy prime Minister and acting prime Minister of Norway. She is a health, political, and civic movement leader.

Kristin Clemet: Clemet was an education and policy expert who was a member of the Conservative Party and the Minister of Education in Norway. She is a specialist in economics, politics, and consultancy.

Gry Larsen: Gry Larsen, a Labour politician and the leader of a non-profit organization (CARE Norway), was appointed in 2024 but has a history of involvement in foreign affairs and the rights of women.

Process of Selection and Deliberation Nominations are submitted to the committee on hundreds of occasions annually. Before the statutory deadline of January 31, the nominators can propose their nominees to a global group of qualified nominators. Their inaugural meeting of the committee can be used to make their nominations. Plan choice is done through thorough scrutiny by the experts and permanent advisors with monthly meetings resulting in a consensus or majority decision. The nominee list is to be kept a secret within 50 years. Committee's Independence Even though nominations and appointments are a manifestation of the Norwegian parliament environment, the Norwegian Nobel Committee is completely independent in its deliberations and decisions. This independence and a dedication to the vision of Nobel to promote peace, dialogue and humanitarianism forms the basis of the prestige of the prize.