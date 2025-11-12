CAT 2025 Admit Card, Download Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 7 Plants That Can Move Locations

By Ayukta Zisha
Nov 12, 2025, 12:30 IST

Plants are often thought of as stationary, but nature offers surprises. This document explores extraordinary species that can move to find light, water, or to survive. Examples include the Walking Palm, which "walks" slowly with stilt roots, the Creeping Devil Cactus that crawls across the desert floor, the parasitic Dodder Vine, and the rapidly reacting Sensitive Plant. Their adaptability reveals nature's boundless creativity.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Plants that can move locations
Plants that can move locations

In most people's minds, plants are stationary organisms that are constantly anchored to the ground. However, nature can surprise you. Some plants are able to relocate, and move to escape the sun, find water, or simply survive. From tropical forests to sun-baked deserts, these extraordinary species have evolved behaviors that allow them to crawl, float, roll over, or "walk" to a new location over time. 

Their movement is not as quick or dramatic as you might think of for animals, but the story of evolution and survival Is unbelievable. A cactus creeping along sand, a palm tree inching toward the light, whatever the case may be, it is clear that nature doesn't stand still. Let's dive into the top seven amazing plants that are able to change their location!

Check Out: List of Top 7 Largest Tuna in the World

Top 7 Plants That Can Move Locations

Here is the list of top 7 plants that can move locations along with their scientific name and the country of their origin. This list has been curated based on the data and records by National Library of Medicine

Rank

Plant Name

Scientific Name

Native Region / Country

1

Walking Palm

Socratea exorrhiza

Central & South America (especially Costa Rica, Ecuador, Brazil)

2

Creeping Devil Cactus

Stenocereus eruca

Mexico (Baja California Peninsula)

3

Dodder Vine

Cuscuta spp.

Worldwide (commonly found in North America and Europe)

4

Sensitive Plant

Mimosa pudica

South and Central America (widely naturalized in Asia)

5

Bladderwort

Utricularia spp.

Cosmopolitan (found in ponds and wetlands worldwide)

6

Resurrection Plant

Selaginella lepidophylla

Chihuahuan Desert, Mexico & Southwestern USA

7

Venus Flytrap

Dionaea muscipula

Southeastern United States (North & South Carolina)

1. Walking Palm (Socratea exorrhiza)

Lessons from Walking Palm Trees | Lessons from the Sidelines

The walking palm of Central and South America appears to "walk" through the forest! Its stilt root system grows toward sunlight or more fertile soil as the older roots die, gradually changing the position of the tree. The tree moves extremely slow, only a few centimeters per day, but this slow movement allows the palm to adapt to the changing light and soil conditions typical of dense rainforest.

2. Creeping Devil Cactus (Stenocereus eruca)

How the spiky creeping devil cactus covers the desert floor | One Earth

Indigenous to the deserts of Baja California in Mexico, the creeping devil cactus essentially crawls across the ground. As the front tip of the plant grows, the back end decays and disintegrates, propelling the plant forward like a living conveyor belt. This slow move allows the plant to spread across the sandy landscape and find ideal growing spots, making it one of the few plants that truly moves through its environment.

3. Dodder Vine (Cuscuta spp.)  

The Parasite That Wires Plants Together - The Atlantic

The dodder vine is referred to as a "vampire plant" due to its lack of ability to photosynthesize by itself. Instead, the plant winds itself up and around neighboring plants to draw nutrients from the host plant through small suckers called haustoria. 

Dodder detects when a potential host is near through chemical signals, then separates from the original host it was attached to, and creeps towards a better host, essentially moving. Although this is a parasitic form of movement to stay alive and optimize resources, it reflects an interesting adaptation for plant survival and resource allocation.  

4. Sensitive Plant (Mimosa pudica)  

Amazon.com : 100 Mimosa/Sensitive Plant/Touch Me Not - Schrankia Uncinata Flower SeedsComb S/H : Not Real Flowers : Patio, Lawn & Garden

The sensitive plant is known for the speed of its movement. When the leaves are physically disturbed, or touched on the same node, they fold in on themselves instantaneously. Although this is not the type of movement that indicates a new location change like running or crawling plants, it still provides the plant with other benefits for protection. 

The rapid folding movement may startle herbivores preventing harm, or allow the plant to lose less water. The folding movement is accomplished through changes of water pressure on the internal portion of the jointed leaves. 

5. Bladderwort (Utricularia spp.)

Bladderwort | Carnivorous Plant, Description, Characteristics, & Facts | Britannica

Bladderworts are floating aquatic plants that are characterized by tiny traps that look like bladders that suck up unsuspecting prey. They are carnivorous plants found in almost every freshwater habitat in the world. Bladderworts drift freely on the surface of the water; they drift with the winds or currents to new feeding areas. Their lifestyle and trap mechanism are unique and they are one of the most dynamic and adaptive plants on the planet.

Conclusion

Plants like these make us alter how we use the term rooted. They move, they crawl, drift or respond to touch from deserts and rainforests, in their own clever way. Their adaptability reminds us that nature's creativity is boundless and plants have their own travels.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News