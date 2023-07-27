List of Presidents of Niger (1960-2023)

The Republic of Niger, a tiny landlocked country in West Africa, is currently experiencing turbulence in its political landscape. The Army has seized control and detained the Head of State.
List of Presidents of Niger
List of Presidents of Niger

In a recent development, the army of Niger announced a coup on national television. They claim to have dissolved the constitution and closed the national border. They have also reportedly detained the President. 

Niger, or the Republic of Niger, is a landlocked country in West Africa. It is bordered by Mali to the north, Burkina Faso to the east, Benin to the south, and Nigeria and Chad to the southwest. It is a vast country, with an area of over 1,267,000 square kilometers. It is the second-largest country in West Africa, after Mali. Niger’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is $16.67 billion, as per reports from the World Bank. 

The country gained independence from France in 1960. It is now a semi-presidential republic, whereby the President of Niger is head of state and the Prime Minister of Niger is head of government. The officials holding these posts are chosen through a representative democratic process of elections in a multi-party system. The most recent President of the Republic of Niger is Mohamed Bazoum. 

Presidents of Niger (1960 - 2023)

Niger gained independence in 1960 and has since had over 10 men serve as its Head of State. Here are all of the Presidents of the nation:

 

President 

Elected

Term of office

Party Affiliation

Took office

Left office

Time in office

Hamani Diori

(1916–1989)

1960

1965

1970

10 November 1960

15 April 1974

(deposed)

13 years, 156 days

PPN–RDA

Seyni Kountché

(1931–1987)

17 April 1974

10 November 1987

(died in office)

13 years, 207 days

Military

Ali Saibou

(1939–2011)

1989

14 November 1987

16 April 1993

5 years, 153 days

Military /

MNSD–Nassara

Mahamane Ousmane

(born 1951)

1993

16 April 1993

27 January 1996

(deposed)

2 years, 286 days

CSD–Rahama

Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara

(1948–1999)

1996

27 January 1996

9 April 1999

(assassinated)

3 years, 72 days

Military /

UNIRD / RDP–Jama'a

Daouda Malam Wanké

(1946–2004)

11 April 1999

22 December 1999

255 days

Military

Mamadou Tandja

(1938–2020)

1999

2004

22 December 1999

18 February 2010

(deposed)

10 years, 58 days

MNSD–Nassara

Salou Djibo

(born 1965)

18 February 2010

7 April 2011

1 year, 48 days

Military

Mahamadou Issoufou

(born 1951)

2011

2016

7 April 2011

2 April 2021

9 years, 360 days

PNDS–Tarayya

Mohamed Bazoum

(born 1959)

2020–21

2 April 2021

26 July 2023

(deposed)

2 years, 115 days

PNDS–Tarayya

Niger’s coup has created a turmoil in the political ecosystem of the country. It is most likely that the military will take control of the nation.

Also Read | List of all Presidents of India from 1950-2023

List of Presidents of Turkey (1923-2023)

List of Presidents of Egypt (1901-2023)

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next