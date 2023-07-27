List of Presidents of Niger (1960-2023)
In a recent development, the army of Niger announced a coup on national television. They claim to have dissolved the constitution and closed the national border. They have also reportedly detained the President.
Niger, or the Republic of Niger, is a landlocked country in West Africa. It is bordered by Mali to the north, Burkina Faso to the east, Benin to the south, and Nigeria and Chad to the southwest. It is a vast country, with an area of over 1,267,000 square kilometers. It is the second-largest country in West Africa, after Mali. Niger’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is $16.67 billion, as per reports from the World Bank.
The country gained independence from France in 1960. It is now a semi-presidential republic, whereby the President of Niger is head of state and the Prime Minister of Niger is head of government. The officials holding these posts are chosen through a representative democratic process of elections in a multi-party system. The most recent President of the Republic of Niger is Mohamed Bazoum.
Presidents of Niger (1960 - 2023)
Niger gained independence in 1960 and has since had over 10 men serve as its Head of State. Here are all of the Presidents of the nation:
|
President
|
Elected
|
Term of office
|
Party Affiliation
|
Took office
|
Left office
|
Time in office
|
Hamani Diori
(1916–1989)
|
1960
1965
1970
|
10 November 1960
|
15 April 1974
(deposed)
|
13 years, 156 days
|
PPN–RDA
|
Seyni Kountché
(1931–1987)
|
—
|
17 April 1974
|
10 November 1987
(died in office)
|
13 years, 207 days
|
Military
|
Ali Saibou
(1939–2011)
|
1989
|
14 November 1987
|
16 April 1993
|
5 years, 153 days
|
Military /
MNSD–Nassara
|
Mahamane Ousmane
(born 1951)
|
1993
|
16 April 1993
|
27 January 1996
(deposed)
|
2 years, 286 days
|
CSD–Rahama
|
Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara
(1948–1999)
|
1996
|
27 January 1996
|
9 April 1999
(assassinated)
|
3 years, 72 days
|
Military /
UNIRD / RDP–Jama'a
|
Daouda Malam Wanké
(1946–2004)
|
—
|
11 April 1999
|
22 December 1999
|
255 days
|
Military
|
Mamadou Tandja
(1938–2020)
|
1999
2004
|
22 December 1999
|
18 February 2010
(deposed)
|
10 years, 58 days
|
MNSD–Nassara
|
Salou Djibo
(born 1965)
|
—
|
18 February 2010
|
7 April 2011
|
1 year, 48 days
|
Military
|
Mahamadou Issoufou
(born 1951)
|
2011
2016
|
7 April 2011
|
2 April 2021
|
9 years, 360 days
|
PNDS–Tarayya
|
Mohamed Bazoum
(born 1959)
|
2020–21
|
2 April 2021
|
26 July 2023
(deposed)
|
2 years, 115 days
|
PNDS–Tarayya
Niger’s coup has created a turmoil in the political ecosystem of the country. It is most likely that the military will take control of the nation.
