List of Presidents of Niger (1960-2023)

In a recent development, the army of Niger announced a coup on national television. They claim to have dissolved the constitution and closed the national border. They have also reportedly detained the President.

Niger, or the Republic of Niger, is a landlocked country in West Africa. It is bordered by Mali to the north, Burkina Faso to the east, Benin to the south, and Nigeria and Chad to the southwest. It is a vast country, with an area of over 1,267,000 square kilometers. It is the second-largest country in West Africa, after Mali. Niger’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is $16.67 billion, as per reports from the World Bank.

The country gained independence from France in 1960. It is now a semi-presidential republic, whereby the President of Niger is head of state and the Prime Minister of Niger is head of government. The officials holding these posts are chosen through a representative democratic process of elections in a multi-party system. The most recent President of the Republic of Niger is Mohamed Bazoum.

Presidents of Niger (1960 - 2023)

Niger gained independence in 1960 and has since had over 10 men serve as its Head of State. Here are all of the Presidents of the nation:

President Elected Term of office Party Affiliation Took office Left office Time in office Hamani Diori (1916–1989) 1960 1965 1970 10 November 1960 15 April 1974 (deposed) 13 years, 156 days PPN–RDA Seyni Kountché (1931–1987) — 17 April 1974 10 November 1987 (died in office) 13 years, 207 days Military Ali Saibou (1939–2011) 1989 14 November 1987 16 April 1993 5 years, 153 days Military / MNSD–Nassara Mahamane Ousmane (born 1951) 1993 16 April 1993 27 January 1996 (deposed) 2 years, 286 days CSD–Rahama Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara (1948–1999) 1996 27 January 1996 9 April 1999 (assassinated) 3 years, 72 days Military / UNIRD / RDP–Jama'a Daouda Malam Wanké (1946–2004) — 11 April 1999 22 December 1999 255 days Military Mamadou Tandja (1938–2020) 1999 2004 22 December 1999 18 February 2010 (deposed) 10 years, 58 days MNSD–Nassara Salou Djibo (born 1965) — 18 February 2010 7 April 2011 1 year, 48 days Military Mahamadou Issoufou (born 1951) 2011 2016 7 April 2011 2 April 2021 9 years, 360 days PNDS–Tarayya Mohamed Bazoum (born 1959) 2020–21 2 April 2021 26 July 2023 (deposed) 2 years, 115 days PNDS–Tarayya

Niger’s coup has created a turmoil in the political ecosystem of the country. It is most likely that the military will take control of the nation.

Also Read | List of all Presidents of India from 1950-2023

List of Presidents of Turkey (1923-2023)

List of Presidents of Egypt (1901-2023)