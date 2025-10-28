The Election Commission (EC) on October 27, 2025 (Monday) announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, where all of the registered 51 crore electors would have to submit enumeration forms by December 4 to remain on the draft roll. The second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026. All those who cannot be traced back to the last intensive revision of rolls in 2002-2005 would be required to submit documents to establish their eligibility to remain on the final list. Pure Electoral Rolls Strengthen Democracy



✅#SIR in 12 States / UTs



🔗Read the details in presentation here: https://t.co/J3dDXBGdHH #ECI #ElectoralRolls #SIRPhase2 pic.twitter.com/lercuLluMh — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 27, 2025

In this article, we will explore the List of States and UTs where the Election Commission starts SIR Electoral Rolls and also what other documents are required, which are extended in the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. List of States and UTs where the Election Commission starts SIR Electoral Rolls S.No. State/UT Electors (in Lakhs) Polling Stations /BLOs Political Party BLAs EROs/AEROs DEOs 1 Andaman & Nicobar 3.10 411 435 11 3 2 Chhattisgarh 2,12.30 24,371 38,368 467 33 3 Goa 11.85 1,725 669 80 2 4 Gujarat 5,08.39 50,963 28,524 1,037 33 5 Kerala 2,78.50 24,468 54,624 280 14 6 Lakshadweep 0.58 55 65 11 1 7 Madhya Pradesh 5,74.05 65,014 1,19,940 762 55 8 Puducherry 10.21 962 1,376 60 2 9 Rajasthan 5,48.85 52,490 97,873 933 41 10 Tamil Nadu 6,41.15 68,467 2,11,445 1,009 38 11 Uttar Pradesh 15,44.24 1,62,486 1,92,986 2,445 75 12 West Bengal 7,66.24 80,681 18,114 3,353 24 Total 50,99.46 (approx 51 Crores) 5,33,093 7,64,419 10,448 321

Data Source: eci.gov.in As per the newsonair.gov, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said, printing of enumeration forms and training of Booth Level Officers will begin from today and will continue till 3rd November. The Enumeration phase will run till December 4. Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by claims and objections till January 8, 2026. Hearings and verification will be held from December 9 to January 31, 2026. Voter lists in these 12 States and UTs are now frozen. Booth Level Officers will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to current registered voters. These forms include their current voter details. If their name also appeared on the 2003 voter list, they don’t need to submit any extra documents. Time-line for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Sr. No Description Date 1. Printing/Training 28th Oct to 3rd Nov 2025 2. House-to-House Enumeration Phase 4th Nov to 4th Dec 2025 3. Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls 9th Dec 2025 4. Claims & Objection Period 9th Dec 2025 to 8th Jan 2026 5. Notice Phase (Hearing & Verification) 9th Dec 2025 to 31st Jan 2026 6. Publication of Final Electoral Rolls 7th Feb 2026 List of required Documents for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls In the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, there were only 11 documents required, but in the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it is extended to 13 documents. Below are all the required documents for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls

1. Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. 2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by the Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs before 01.07.1987. 3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. 4. Passport 5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities 6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by the competent State authority 7. Forest Right Certificate 8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority 9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) 10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. 11. Any land/house allotment certificate by the Government 12. For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.