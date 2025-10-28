The Election Commission (EC) on October 27, 2025 (Monday) announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, where all of the registered 51 crore electors would have to submit enumeration forms by December 4 to remain on the draft roll.
The second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.
All those who cannot be traced back to the last intensive revision of rolls in 2002-2005 would be required to submit documents to establish their eligibility to remain on the final list.
In this article, we will explore the List of States and UTs where the Election Commission starts SIR Electoral Rolls and also what other documents are required, which are extended in the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
List of States and UTs where the Election Commission starts SIR Electoral Rolls
|
S.No.
|
State/UT
|
Electors (in Lakhs)
|
Polling Stations /BLOs
|
Political Party BLAs
|
EROs/AEROs
|
DEOs
|
1
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
3.10
|
411
|
435
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
Chhattisgarh
|
2,12.30
|
24,371
|
38,368
|
467
|
33
|
3
|
Goa
|
11.85
|
1,725
|
669
|
80
|
2
|
4
|
Gujarat
|
5,08.39
|
50,963
|
28,524
|
1,037
|
33
|
5
|
Kerala
|
2,78.50
|
24,468
|
54,624
|
280
|
14
|
6
|
Lakshadweep
|
0.58
|
55
|
65
|
11
|
1
|
7
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5,74.05
|
65,014
|
1,19,940
|
762
|
55
|
8
|
Puducherry
|
10.21
|
962
|
1,376
|
60
|
2
|
9
|
Rajasthan
|
5,48.85
|
52,490
|
97,873
|
933
|
41
|
10
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6,41.15
|
68,467
|
2,11,445
|
1,009
|
38
|
11
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
15,44.24
|
1,62,486
|
1,92,986
|
2,445
|
75
|
12
|
West Bengal
|
7,66.24
|
80,681
|
18,114
|
3,353
|
24
|
Total
|
50,99.46 (approx 51 Crores)
|
5,33,093
|
7,64,419
|
10,448
|
321
Data Source: eci.gov.in
As per the newsonair.gov, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said, printing of enumeration forms and training of Booth Level Officers will begin from today and will continue till 3rd November. The Enumeration phase will run till December 4.
Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by claims and objections till January 8, 2026.
Hearings and verification will be held from December 9 to January 31, 2026.
Voter lists in these 12 States and UTs are now frozen. Booth Level Officers will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to current registered voters.
These forms include their current voter details. If their name also appeared on the 2003 voter list, they don’t need to submit any extra documents.
Time-line for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls
|
Sr. No
|
Description
|
Date
|
1.
|
Printing/Training
|
28th Oct to 3rd Nov 2025
|
2.
|
House-to-House Enumeration Phase
|
4th Nov to 4th Dec 2025
|
3.
|
Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls
|
9th Dec 2025
|
4.
|
Claims & Objection Period
|
9th Dec 2025 to 8th Jan 2026
|
5.
|
Notice Phase (Hearing & Verification)
|
9th Dec 2025 to 31st Jan 2026
|
6.
|
Publication of Final Electoral Rolls
|
7th Feb 2026
List of required Documents for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls
In the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, there were only 11 documents required, but in the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it is extended to 13 documents. Below are all the required documents for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls
1. Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.
2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by the Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs before 01.07.1987.
3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.
4. Passport
5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities
6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by the competent State authority
7. Forest Right Certificate
8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority
9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)
10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.
11. Any land/house allotment certificate by the Government
12. For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.
13. Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.
Conclusion
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India aims to update the voter list across 12 states and UTs of India. The timeline for the Second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is from October 2025 to February 2026, and for the second phase, ECI has extended the required documents from 11 to 13. This initiative taken by ECI ensures the accuracy and completeness of voter registration for the upcoming election, which will impact the 51 crore electors.
