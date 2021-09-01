Waterfalls are a spectacular sight to many eyes. Who would not like water crashing from tremendous heights and making plunge pools below it. India is home to most beautiful waterfalls in the world. Here monsoons are the major water providers to many waterfalls. The rains power the rivers and they create gushing waterfalls that become the ultimate travel destination every year. Take a look at such waterfalls in India below.

Know how a waterfall is formed by clicking here

List of Waterfalls in India

Take a look at the list of the waterfalls in India below

Waterfalls Height Metre/Feet Location and Feature Kunchikal Falls 455 metres (1,493 ft) Shimoga district, Karnataka-Tiered and the highest waterfall in India Barehipani Falls 399 metres (1,309 ft) Mayurbhanj district, Odisha- 2 tiered waterfalls Nohkalikai Falls 340m (1115 feet) East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya- Tallest plunge waterfalls Nohsngithiang Falls or Mawsmai Falls 315 metres (1,033 ft) East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya- Segmented type waterfalls Dudhsagar Falls 310 m(1017 feet) Karnataka and Goa- 4 tiered waterfalls Kynrem Falls 305 metres (1,001 ft) East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya- 3 tiered waterfalls Meenmutty Falls 300 metres (984 feet) Wayanad district, Kerala- 3 tiered waterfalls/ segmented type Thalaiyar Falls 297 metres (974 ft) Batlagundu, Dindigul Tamil Nadu- Horsetail type waterfalls Vajrai Falls 260 metres (853 ft) Satara district, Maharashtra- 3 tiered, 2nd tallest plunge type waterfall Barkana Falls 259 metres (850 ft) Shimoga district, Karnataka- Tiered waterfalls Jog Falls 253 metres (830 ft) Shimoga district, Karnataka- Cascade waterfalls Khandadhar Falls 244 metres (801 ft) Kendujhar district & Sundergarh, Odisha- Horse tail falls Vantawng Falls 229 metres (751 ft) Serchhip district, Mizoram- 2 tiered waterfalls Kune Falls 200 metres (660 ft) Pune district, Maharashtra- 3 tiered waterfalls Thoseghar Waterfalls 200 metres (656 feet) Satara district Maharashtra- 3 tiered waterfalls Soochipara Falls 200 metres (656 feet) Wayanad district, Kerala- 3 tiered waterfalls Magod Falls 198 metres (650 ft) Uttara Kannada, Karnataka- 2 tiered/Segmented waterfalls Joranda Falls 181 metres (594 ft) Mayurbhanj, Odisha Hebbe Falls 168 metres (551 ft) Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka- 2 tiered waterfalls Duduma Falls 157 metres (515 ft) Koraput (Odisha) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)- Plunge type Palani Falls 150 metres (490 ft) Kullu, Himachal Pradesh- Surge waterfalls Lodh Falls 143 metres (469 ft) Latehar, Jharkhand- 2 tiered waterfalls Bahuti Falls 198 metres (650 ft) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh- 2 tiered waterfalls tallest in MP Bishop Falls 135 metres (443 ft) East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- 3 tiered waterfall Chachai Falls 130 metres (430 ft) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh- Bihad river, comes down from Rewa Plateau Keoti Falls 130 metres (430 ft) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh- Segmented type Kalhatti Falls 122 metres (400 ft) Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka Beadon Falls 120 metres (390 ft) East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- Twin of Bishop falls Keppa Falls 116 metres (381 ft) Uttara Kannada, Karnataka- Fan type falls Koosalli Falls 116 metres (381 ft) Udupi, Karnataka- 6 tiered waterfall Dabbe falls 110 metres(360 ft) Shivamogga, Sagar, Karnataka Pandavgad Falls 107 metres (351 ft) Thane, Maharashtra- Plunge waterfall Rajat Prapat 107 metres (351 ft) Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh- Horeseshoe category Bundla Falls 100 metres (330 ft) Kaimur, Bihar Vantawng Falls 230 metres (750 ft) Serchhip, Mizoram- 2 tiered waterfalls Shivanasamudra Falls 98 metres (322 ft) Chamarajanagar, Karnataka- Segmented falls Lower Ghaghri Falls 98 metres (322 ft) Latehar, Jharkhand- cascade falls Hundru Falls 98 metres (322 ft) Ranchi, Jharkhand- Segmented Sweet Falls 96 metres (315 ft) East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- horsetail type Agaya Gangai 92 metres (302 ft) Namakkal, Tamil Nadu- 1 tiered/segmented waterfalls Gatha Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Panna district, Madhya Pradesh Teerathgarh Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Baster, Chhattisgarh- Block type Waterfall Kiliyur Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Yercaud, Tamil Nadu- fan type waterfall Kudumari Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Udupi, Karnataka- Horsetail type waterfall Muthyala Maduvu Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Bangalore rural, Karnataka Tirathgarh Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Bastar, Chhattisgarh Langshiang Falls 85 metres (279 ft) West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya Talakona falls 82 metres (269 ft) Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh- Highest in AP Kakolat Falls 50 metres (160 ft) Nawada, Bihar- Cataract type Athirappilly Falls 25 metres (82 ft) Thrissur, Kerala- Block/Segmented type waterfall

India has the highest waterfall named Kunchikal fall. Its height is 455 metres. Another waterfall named Bhambavli waterfall is situated in Satara district of Maharashtra near the Sahyadri hills. It happens to be the tallest plunging waterfall in India and gets its water from Urmodi river.

Waterfalls can be categortized as Block falls, Cascade falls, Cataract, Chute falls, Fan waterfalls etc. India has all sorts of waterfalls available. In the table above you can find the features listed beside each fall.

Also read related articles

Before clicking on any other page check your knowledge by answering a simple question here. Which river forms the famous Dudhsagar falls ? The answer to this is Varahi River. Also go through the articles listed above for a better understanding in Geography.