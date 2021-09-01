Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Waterfalls in India

In the article below find the information about the height, location and special features of all the waterfalls situated in India. The article below would be helpful for all the candidates appearing in various exams like UPSC, SSC, NDA etc.
Created On: Sep 1, 2021 14:46 IST
Modified On: Sep 1, 2021 16:11 IST
List of waterfalls in India
List of waterfalls in India

Waterfalls are a spectacular sight to many eyes. Who would not like water crashing from tremendous heights and making plunge pools below it. India is home to most beautiful waterfalls in the world. Here monsoons are the major water providers to many waterfalls. The rains power the rivers and they create gushing waterfalls that become the ultimate travel destination every year. Take a look at such waterfalls in India below.  

Know how a waterfall is formed by clicking here

Waterfalls

List of Waterfalls in India

Take a look at the list of the waterfalls in India below

Waterfalls Height Metre/Feet Location and Feature
Kunchikal Falls 455 metres (1,493 ft) Shimoga district, Karnataka-Tiered and the highest waterfall in India
Barehipani Falls 399 metres (1,309 ft) Mayurbhanj district, Odisha- 2 tiered waterfalls
Nohkalikai Falls 340m (1115 feet) East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya- Tallest plunge waterfalls
Nohsngithiang Falls or Mawsmai Falls 315 metres (1,033 ft) East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya- Segmented type waterfalls
Dudhsagar Falls 310 m(1017 feet) Karnataka and Goa- 4 tiered waterfalls
Kynrem Falls 305 metres (1,001 ft) East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya- 3 tiered waterfalls
Meenmutty Falls 300 metres (984 feet) Wayanad district, Kerala- 3 tiered waterfalls/ segmented type
Thalaiyar Falls 297 metres (974 ft) Batlagundu, Dindigul Tamil Nadu- Horsetail type waterfalls
Vajrai Falls 260 metres (853 ft) Satara district, Maharashtra- 3 tiered, 2nd tallest plunge type waterfall
Barkana Falls 259 metres (850 ft) Shimoga district, Karnataka- Tiered waterfalls
Jog Falls 253 metres (830 ft) Shimoga district, Karnataka- Cascade waterfalls
Khandadhar Falls 244 metres (801 ft) Kendujhar district & Sundergarh, Odisha- Horse tail falls
Vantawng Falls 229 metres (751 ft) Serchhip district, Mizoram- 2 tiered waterfalls
Kune Falls 200 metres (660 ft) Pune district, Maharashtra- 3 tiered waterfalls
Thoseghar Waterfalls 200 metres (656 feet) Satara district Maharashtra- 3 tiered waterfalls
Soochipara Falls 200 metres (656 feet) Wayanad district, Kerala- 3 tiered waterfalls
Magod Falls 198 metres (650 ft) Uttara Kannada, Karnataka- 2 tiered/Segmented waterfalls
Joranda Falls 181 metres (594 ft) Mayurbhanj, Odisha
Hebbe Falls 168 metres (551 ft) Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka- 2 tiered waterfalls
Duduma Falls 157 metres (515 ft) Koraput (Odisha) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)- Plunge type
Palani Falls 150 metres (490 ft) Kullu, Himachal Pradesh- Surge waterfalls
Lodh Falls 143 metres (469 ft) Latehar, Jharkhand- 2 tiered waterfalls
Bahuti Falls 198 metres (650 ft) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh- 2 tiered waterfalls tallest in MP
Bishop Falls 135 metres (443 ft) East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- 3 tiered waterfall
Chachai Falls 130 metres (430 ft) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh- Bihad river, comes down from Rewa Plateau
Keoti Falls 130 metres (430 ft) Rewa, Madhya Pradesh- Segmented type
Kalhatti Falls 122 metres (400 ft) Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka
Beadon Falls 120 metres (390 ft) East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- Twin of Bishop falls
Keppa Falls 116 metres (381 ft) Uttara Kannada, Karnataka- Fan type falls
Koosalli Falls 116 metres (381 ft) Udupi, Karnataka- 6 tiered waterfall
Dabbe falls 110 metres(360 ft) Shivamogga, Sagar, Karnataka
Pandavgad Falls 107 metres (351 ft) Thane, Maharashtra- Plunge waterfall
Rajat Prapat 107 metres (351 ft) Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh- Horeseshoe category
Bundla Falls 100 metres (330 ft) Kaimur, Bihar
Vantawng Falls 230 metres (750 ft) Serchhip, Mizoram- 2 tiered waterfalls
Shivanasamudra Falls 98 metres (322 ft) Chamarajanagar, Karnataka- Segmented falls
Lower Ghaghri Falls 98 metres (322 ft) Latehar, Jharkhand- cascade falls
Hundru Falls 98 metres (322 ft) Ranchi, Jharkhand- Segmented
Sweet Falls 96 metres (315 ft) East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya- horsetail type
Agaya Gangai 92 metres (302 ft) Namakkal, Tamil Nadu- 1 tiered/segmented waterfalls
Gatha Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Panna district, Madhya Pradesh
Teerathgarh Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Baster, Chhattisgarh- Block type Waterfall
Kiliyur Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Yercaud, Tamil Nadu- fan type waterfall
Kudumari Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Udupi, Karnataka- Horsetail type waterfall
Muthyala Maduvu Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Bangalore rural, Karnataka
Tirathgarh Falls 91 metres (299 ft) Bastar, Chhattisgarh
Langshiang Falls 85 metres (279 ft) West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya
Talakona falls 82 metres (269 ft) Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh- Highest in AP
Kakolat Falls 50 metres (160 ft) Nawada, Bihar- Cataract type
Athirappilly Falls 25 metres (82 ft) Thrissur, Kerala- Block/Segmented type waterfall

India has the highest waterfall named Kunchikal fall. Its height is 455 metres. Another waterfall named Bhambavli waterfall is situated in Satara district of Maharashtra near the Sahyadri hills. It happens to be the tallest plunging waterfall in India and gets its water from Urmodi river. 

Waterfalls can be categortized as Block falls, Cascade falls, Cataract, Chute falls, Fan waterfalls etc. India has all sorts of waterfalls available. In the table above you can find the features listed beside each fall. 

Also read related articles

List of Highest Waterfalls in the World List of Top 10 Waterfalls of India
List of Mountain Passes in Peninsular India List of Passes in India

Before clicking on any other page check your knowledge by answering a simple question here. Which river forms the famous Dudhsagar falls ? The answer to this is Varahi River. Also go through the articles listed above for a better understanding in Geography.  

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 0 =
Post

Comments