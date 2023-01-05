Math is not always boring! These math riddles will make you love the subject!

Math has always been the most hated subject among students. Many students secretly like the subject, but they are scared by its theorems. And oh, the pressure to score well is unmatched.

Here we bring to you some exciting math riddles to try!

Math Riddle 1:

How do you go from 98 to 720 using just one letter?









Math Riddle 2:

An apple is 40 cents, a banana is 60 cents and a grapefruit is 80 cents. How much is a pear?







Math Riddle 3:

How many 9’s are there between 1 and 100?

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

How do you go from 98 to 720 using just one letter?

Answer:

Simply add an “x: between 90 and 8. 90 multiplied by 8 is 720.







Math Riddle 2:

An apple is 40 cents, a banana is 60 cents and a grapefruit is 80 cents. How much is a pear?

Answer:

40 cents. How? Well, the price of the fruits is actually calculated by multiplying the number of vowels by 20c, in this problem.

Math Riddle 3:

How many 9’s are there between 1 and 100?

Answer:

20