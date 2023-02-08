Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Heart Puzzle In 30 Seconds?

Math Riddles are your brain food as they provide you with the perfect opportunity to enhance your math skills, increase calculation speed, and think out of the box. It not only enhances your analytical abilities but allows you to have fun while solving puzzles!

Fun learning! Who doesn't want that? So here we are today with yet another very hard and hearty math puzzle that you can solve to test your IQ.

Can you solve this heart puzzle in 30 seconds? Find the value of the yellow heart and check how sharp you are!

Here is your puzzle:

You can also use a pen and paper.

Solution:

In the first row, you can see three red hearts and they are equal to 15.

If we add all three red hearts we will get 3 times the red heart(RH)

So by this logic,

RH+RH+RH=15

3RH=15

RH=15÷3

RH= 5

If we divide 15 by 3, we will get the value of Red Heart(RH) which is 5.

Now, we can see in the second equation we also have a Red Heart. Let's put 5 instead of the red heart since we know the value of it now in order to solve for the yellow heart.

So,

(YH+4)÷2 = 5×2

(YH+4)÷2= 10

YH+4= 10×2

YH+4= 20

Now in the third part, we can easily find out the value of the Yellow Heart! How? Let's see

By the logic LHS=RHS

YH+4=20

YH=20-4

YH=16

CORRECT ANSWER:16

Great Work!

Now we know that the Value of the Yellow heart is 16.

