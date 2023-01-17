Math riddles with answers: Math can be tedious, but not in the case of this math riddle!

Math is a fun subject for some and a super-hated subject for others. What makes the subject even more disliked is the fact that it can get pretty dull, too. Repetitive questions on the same theorems and formulae can not only get confusing but also boring.

Today, we present to you an exciting math riddle that would change the way you look at the math.

Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:









The Sun Is Overhead But The Owl Is Still Awake! Can You Spot The Owl In 12 Seconds?



Excited about the answer?

Here you go!

Answer: