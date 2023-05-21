Math riddles: Switch to math when everything else seems boring. Try these exciting math riddles.

Math is a subject that is super interesting, but many fail to realize its value. You won't be one of them. Today, we bring to you a set of exciting math riddles. Solve them with your friends and family.

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2:

What comes in the empty space?

Math Riddle 3:

A monkey named Toto is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Tempted for more? Here comes the last one.

Math Riddle 4:

Once there was a lobster who was very fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?

Here are the answers you were looking for.

Math Riddle 1:

Answer: Zero.

Math Riddle 2:

Math Riddle 3:

Answer 3: 50 steps.

Math Riddle 4:

Answer 4: The lobster got a Sea-plus on the math test. Don't you think he needs improvement?