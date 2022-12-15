Math Riddles with Answers: 5 Easy Math Questions, 99% Still Fail This Test

Math Riddles: These math riddles will surely give a great brain exercise. There are 5 math riddles below for which you have exactly 20 seconds each to figure the answer. You will love these math riddles, after all maths is fun, isn’t it? Let us begin.

Math Riddles: 5 Easy Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Maths Logic Puzzle #3

Maths Logic Puzzle #4

Maths Logic Puzzle #5

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 3

Explanation: You took away three apples, so obviously you have three apples.

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 3

Explanation: Mr. Smith has 5 children. All of his daughters have the same brother.

Maths Logic Puzzle #3

Answer: 5

Explanation: Since we have given that

Age of father = 31 years

Age of son = 8 years

So, the difference between their age is given by => 31 – 8 = 23 years.

Now, let the age of his father be 'x'.

Let the age of his son be 'x-23'.

According to question, we get that

=> x = 2 (x – 23)

=> x = 2x – 46

=> 46 = 2x – x

=> x = 46

Hence, the age of his father is 46 years old and the age of his son would be:

=> x – 23

=> 46 – 23

=> 23 years old.

Maths Logic Puzzle #4

Answer: 9

Explanation: If you look closely at the sentence “All but nine” you could find that the sentence is equivalent to “All the sheep died except nine.

Maths Logic Puzzle #5

Answer: $2

Explanation: Half of $2 is $1 and plus $1 is equal to $2.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics riddles in less than 20 seconds each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Common Sense Test, 99% Will Fail This Test

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Logic Puzzles That Will Teach Fast Maths Tricks

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Math Puzzles To Increase Your Brain Power

Also Read: Math Riddles with Answers: Math Puzzles To Help You Crack Competitive Exams