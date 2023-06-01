Math riddles with answers: For the people who love excelling at challenges, we have these math riddles

Some people love a simple life. They desire a life that is less complicated and straightforward. All their lives, they imagine getting a decent job with a handsome salary, a decent spouse, and a simple living. There can be many reasons behind these aspirations. One could be having a pure demeanor, and admire simplicity in life. This could be a reason for their choice of a simple life, and this must be highly appreciated. In a world where everyone is chasing luxury, money, and fame, there are very few gems in the world who practice and profess simplicity.

However, there are some people who aspire to such a life not because they love and admire simplicity and authenticity, but because they love staying in their comfort zone. The idea of always remaining in their comfort zone throughout their lives never scares them. They enjoy the simple life because they resist the urge to summon the courage to break free of the glass ceiling. These are the people who, sadly, rarely grow in life to their optimum levels.

However, then enter the people who have mastered the art of fighting with challenges. Many of them, sadly, have been thrown with a myriad of responsibilities and challenges ever since they were a child, but these challenges make them stronger and more ambitious in their lives. They not only dislike the comfort zone but rather feel suffocated in it. With every hurdle that they cross in their life, they aim for a higher challenge to ace. And oh, the sweet success that they taste after winning their battles is something else. These people are the ones who believe in making themselves better and fitter for life every single day, enhancing their skills, combating their shortcomings, facing their fears, and winning at life. Such is the kind of people for which we have brought this piece of content.

Recall the time when you were a child. For many people in the world, math had been the toughest subject to tackle back in school. That is why we have brought some exciting math problems coated in the form of fun math riddles for people who love challenges. However, before starting with the math riddles, read the rules that follow.

Rules of the challenge



Every challenge in the world comes with its own principles and rules, and these challenging math riddles are no exception. For each math riddle that comes, all you have to do is simply set a timer for not more than 20 seconds on your phone. Start finding the solution to the riddle the moment the timer starts. Put your pens down the moment the timer beeps. Unable to find the answer in the stipulated time? No worries, move on to the next math riddle. For your convenience, we have also provided the answers in the end.

Now that you know all the rules just perfectly, you are all set for the challenging math riddles. Put a timer for 20 seconds on your phone for the first math riddle and scroll down.

Challenging Math Riddles

Math Riddle 1:



There is a city in a weird country that has changed its principles in math and has created its own mathematical rules that are completely different from the rest of the world.

In that city, 1/2 of 5 is 3.

If that is the case, what would be 1/3 of 10 in the same city?

Math Riddle 2:

If 3 children can eat 3 bananas in 3 minutes, then how many bananas do you think 10 children will eat in 10 minutes?



Math Riddle 3:

Jack is able to transport ten small boxes and eight large boxes into a carton in his warehouse. He once sent 96 boxes in all. In case there are fewer small boxes than large boxes, how many cartons do you think Jack sent to the warehouse?

Waiting for the answers?

Here you go.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden toothbrush? Trick your brain hard with this super exciting challenge

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:



There is a city in a weird country that has changed its principles in math and has created its own mathematical rules that are completely different from the rest of the world.

In that city, 1/2 of 5 is 3.

If that is the case, what would be 1/3 of 10 in the same city?

Answer:

4

Math Riddle 2:

If 3 children can eat 3 bananas in 3 minutes, then how many bananas do you think 10 children will eat in 10 minutes?

Answer:

100 bananas



Math Riddle 3:

Jack is able to transport ten small boxes and eight large boxes into a carton in his warehouse. He once sent 96 boxes in all. In case there are fewer small boxes than large boxes, how many cartons do you think Jack sent to the warehouse?

Answer:

11 cartons

Phew! That was indeed a tough task solving these challenging math riddles.

Weren't these challenges super interesting? Well, we already told you that today's challenge is going to be for the people who face every challenge in their life, bang on.

For reaching here and trying to attempt these challenging math riddles, no matter whether your answers are correct or not, we are so proud of you, dear readers!

ALSO READ: Math riddles with answers: Sarah and Jack are fighting over these math riddles. Whose answers are correct?