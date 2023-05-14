Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are a perfect fit for a Sunday. Try them today.

Math riddles can be super fun, especially when one tries them on the weekends. Gone is the time when people dedicated the whole of their weekends just to sleep. Today, people wish to try out different things that their regular 9 to 5 does not allow them to do. That is when, they switch to challenging activities that tease their brain hard, like sports, learning to play an instrument, and oh, some exciting math riddles. That is where we step in. We present to you some exciting math riddles that you may feel are difficult to solve, but that is actually the punch of the challenge. While usually we simply present a set of math riddles, today, we have come forward with a twist. Wondering what it is? Read the rules and you will get to know them.

The Rules:

The rules of these math riddles are pretty simple and straightforward. You are allowed to use a paper and a pen so no pressure of mental math is there, you are even allowed to use the calculator wherever needed. However, the only thing you are not allowed to do is spend more than 15 seconds on a single math riddle. Yes, you read it right. All you have to do is set a timer on your phone for just 15 seconds before you move on to each math riddle. Start solving the math riddle just when the timer starts. Stop just when it beeps and move o to the next one. Yes, it is going to give you the exam feel, but chill, we are not going to award any grades, so you can take it just as fun.

MATH RIDDLES WITH ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:







Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Answer: Zero.







Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?







Answer: $15.50.







Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?







Answer: 50 steps.