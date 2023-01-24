JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Math riddles with answers: These math riddles will compel you to rejoin your school math camp!

Do you recall those summer school camps where they used to teach you exciting math tricks and techniques? Meditate for 1 hour or time travel; simply bring back those tricks as those will come to use in these math riddles.
Math is a subject that is not only tough but also interesting. However, some smart folks try to learn some math hacks, tricks, and techniques to solve tough math problems. Recall all those math tricks to solve these math riddles.

 

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

 

Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

 

Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

 

Answer: Zero.

 

Answer: Zero.



Answer: $15.50.



Answer: $15.50.



Answer: 50 steps.



Answer: 50 steps.
