Math riddles with answers: Tired of scrolling? Give yourself a break with these math riddles!

MATH RIDDLE 1:

What did the little lobster get on its math test?

 

MATH RIDDLE 2:

I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

ANSWERS:

Answer to riddle 1: Sea-plus

Answer to riddle 2: Number 194
