Math riddles with answers: Tired of scrolling? Give yourself a break with these math riddles!
Scrolling through social media? These math riddles are all that you need.
Math riddles are all that you need to recharge your mind.
MATH RIDDLE 1:
What did the little lobster get on its math test?
MATH RIDDLE 2:
I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?
ANSWERS:
Exciting about the answers? Here are the answers!
MATH RIDDLE 1:
What did the little lobster get on its math test?
Answer to riddle 1: Sea-plus
MATH RIDDLE 2:
I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?
Answer to riddle 2: Number 194
